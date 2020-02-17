[steven-bergwijn-has-the-capacity-to-push-tottenham-to-new-heights]

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Steven Bergwijn of Tottenham Hotspur for the duration of the Premier League match concerning Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. (Photograph by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Photos)

Tottenham didn’t do a ton of transfer company in January, but buying Steven Bergwijn could in the long run secure them Champions League soccer upcoming time.

Steven Bergwijn’s shift from PSV to Tottenham in January arrived out of fairly nowhere for Spurs supporters. There unquestionably was not a ton of dialogue about him in advance of the go all of a sudden became imminent. Fortuitously for Jose Mourinho, the fast winger has strike the floor working.

Bergwijn introduced his existence in England with a scintillating target versus Manchester Metropolis. Pounding a shot previous the defending league champions off the volley has a way of finding everyone’s consideration. Even so, it was Sunday’s performance at Aston Villa that now has Spurs lovers singing his praises.

No, Bergwijn did not occur up with a critical intention to rip open the Villa defence. He did not even notch an support. What he did do, nonetheless, was trouble the opposing again line time and time once more to build place and scoring chances for both he and his teammates.

The spark he’s furnished Tottenham’s attack is especially critical in Harry Kane‘s absence. Mourinho has the managerial chops to eventually solidify the team’s wobbly back line, but he needs individual star talent to score the plans necessary to safe a best 4 finish. Bergwijn’s mix of creativeness and business can make him a fantastic attacker for his new Portuguese gaffer.

Perhaps it is telling that Bergwijn did not truly feel like he could explain to Tottenham “no” when they launched a official bid for him in January. He assumed his shift to North London would materialize in the summer season. Thankfully for Spurs, Daniel Levy and the rest of the transfer bigger-ups at Spurs insisted that he move in January.

Instantly he seems to be as if the most talented attacker at Mourinho’s disposal. That states anything when you consider the reality that Tottenham nonetheless have Heung-Min Son and Dele Alli working to score aims.

Bergwijn has the advantage more than both of those in the complete character of his video game. His perform charge and physicality give him a wonderful edge over Dele in terms of consistency. Some may possibly say it is much too quickly to genuinely believe in that specified his shorter tenure at Tottenham, but a glance back at his perform for PSV backs up what Tottenham followers have presently observed.

His edge about Son will come with the sheer number of factors he’s in a position to do on the pitch. Son is a specialist of kinds. He both scores targets or struggles to seriously impact a match in a positive manner. Bergwijn’s participate in towards Villa showed he could contribute closely without the need of discovering the rating sheet. The excellent he showed continuously operating at opposing defenders gave Tottenham’s assault a ton of confidence in a match wherever they squandered numerous odds.

The obstacle for Bergwijn now will be to seize his squad by the scruff of the neck and drag them past Chelsea for a top four finish. He lacks the character to provoke his squad with a stirring locker room tirade, but he can direct Spurs by case in point on the field of play. Never be amazed if Tottenham’s selection to splash £30 million on the stocky winger pays off with Champions League soccer next period.