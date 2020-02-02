Steven Bergwijn scored a dream debut when Tottenham defeated Man City and Liverpool made a remarkable comeback to Southampton, Brighton and Everton

Steven Bergwijn made a dream debut when he scored for Tottenham in a 2-0 win over Man City.

PSV Eindhoven’s £ 25m arrival brought Spurs a 63rd-minute lead on goal before Heung-min Son secured the points for Jose Mourinho.

Getty Images – Getty

Steven Bergwijn had an unforgettable debut

City will wonder why Sergio Aguero didn’t score. Ilkay Gundogan missed a penalty when Hugo Lloris and Kevin De Bruynes flanked the crossbar.

The game turned when Oleksandr Zinchenko was shown a second yellow card for a full hour foul on Harry Winks.

With the result, Tottenham rose to fifth place in the table, while Man City lost more points in its disappointing title career so far.

Liverpool has equated City’s record of 20 consecutive home wins in the Premier League with a 4-0 win over Southampton in Anfield.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah ensured in the second half that the Reds took the lead by 22 points.

Getty Images – Getty

Salah was in doubles for Liverpool

Manchester United and Wolves played a 0-0 draw at late kick-off at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes made his Red Devil debut and looked promising in a game that will soon be forgotten.

Elsewhere in the top division there was a big drama when both Everton and Brighton made a remarkable comeback after scoring two goals.

Watford seemed to be at its peak when Adam Masina and Roberto Pereyra scored two goals in the 42nd minute – but the lead was broken off before the break.

After Antonio Rüdiger previously scored two goals for Chelsea in a 2-2 draw against Leicester, fellow defender Yerry Mina scored the same with two goals in the first half of the injury break.

Getty Images – Getty

Defenders met on Saturday for fun

Fabian Delph saw red for a second yellow, but that didn’t prevent Theo Walcott from scoring a 90-minute winner for the Toffees to achieve a breathtaking 3-2 win.

Meanwhile, Brighton fought back 3-1 at West Ham thanks to a controversial VAR equalizer from Glenn Murray.

In another big game against Aston Villa, ten-man Bournemouth won 2-1 over relegation teammates while Norwich scored 0-0 in Newcastle.

A Vicente Guaita own goal was enough to give Sheffield United a 1-0 win at Selhurst Park.

Elsewhere, Arsenal were kept goalless at Burnley when Jay Rodriguez hit the crossbar late.

Tony Cascarino questions Gareth Bales’ hunger to play football

Premier League results

Leicester 2-2 Chelsea

Bournemouth 2-1 Aston Villa

Crystal Palace 0-1 Sheffield United

Liverpool 4-0 Southampton

Newcastle 0-0 Norwich

Watford 2-3 Everton

West Ham 3-3 Brighton

Manchester United 0-0 Wolves

Burnley 0-0 Arsenal

Tottenham 2-0 Man City