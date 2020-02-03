Steven Bergwijn scores on Man City in Tottenham debut

Steven Bergwijn’s dream debut helped Jose Mourinho beat his old rival Pep Guardiola when Tottenham defeated Manchester City 2-0 in a dramatic Premier League clash.

Bergwijn, who signed £ 25m this week with PSV Eindhoven, made an immediate impression when he opened the game in fine style and Heung-min Son scored the three most impressive points so far in Mourinho’s reign in north London.

Getty Images – Getty

Steven Bergwijn had an unforgettable debut

City, which was reduced to 10 after the transfer from Oleksandr Zinchenko, missed a penalty in the first half thanks to Ilkay Gundogan, while Sergio Aguero also hit a post as he failed to score in 24 away games for the first time.

Raheem Sterling was lucky enough to avoid a red card on a bad afternoon when City suffered a sixth loss this season and Liverpool moved even closer to the title.

For Spurs, this could work wonders for their top 4 hopes as they are four points behind Chelsea and hope to continue from here.

It was a classic encounter between two heavyweights, filled with drama out of nowhere.

The first moment of controversy came in the 12th minute when Sterling managed to prevent the dismissal.

The England international was ankle-high with his studs at Dele Alli, but referee Mike Dean only saw it as a booking and VAR did not change his mind.

City took control with 11 players and looked dangerous through Riyadh Mahrez on the left.

Getty Images – Getty

Bergwijn later started to have cramps

Mahrez was involved when he almost took the lead in the 27th minute when he clung to Davinson Sanchez and played in Aguero who was going to score, except that Hugo Lloris somehow transformed his shot with an outstretched post.

However, this was just the beginning of the drama when VAR and predictably Dean also played the leading role in the preparation for the half.

First city were awarded a punishment after Serge Aurier went through the back of Aguero. Dean didn’t forgive it at the time, but after the game was interrupted more than two minutes later after VAR classified it as a foul.

Mourinho was seen laughing in the dugout, but more was to come.

Lloris brilliantly saved Gundogan’s attempt, but Sterling landed on the rebound in front of him and fell to the ground.

Furious Spurs players accused him of diving and VAR decided that there had been no foul.

Zinchenko and Toby Alderweireld were subsequently booked for their role, but Sterling was not classified as a diver and was able to flee again.

City should have continued early in the second half, but missed two gold-plated chances in quick succession.

Getty Images – Getty

Heung-min Son doubled Tottenham’s lead

After Lloris slipped out of position, Aguero had a shot of Alderweireld cleared from the line, and then Gundogan shot past from six meters, falling victim to the goal.

The game changed every hour on the hour when City was finally reduced to 10 men. Zinchenko picked up a yellow card after cynically stopping fragile Harry Winks.

It took Spurs only three minutes to take the chance when they took the lead with their first shot.

It was a dream moment of Bergwijn when he checked Lucas Moura’s pass with his chest and sent a low volley in the bottom corner.

what we loved

Haalands Parade, Ronaldo’s goal and Mourinho in the lead

To brush

Guardiola aims to attack the former Premier League boss under Liverpool’s dominance

Happy?

Mourinho adamant Sterling should have been dismissed by VAR to win Man City

BIG DEMAND

Pires claims Liverpool are out of luck and Arsenal’s Invincibles are undefeated

Honest

Arteta “not surprised” by Arsenal’s table position after the tie at Burnley

review

Bergwijn’s dream debut, Liverpool equal record – what happened in the Premier League

happy

Ighalo says Man United makes a dream come true

SUPER STEVEN

Tottenham’s star scores with his debut – with Spurs first shot against City

TALK TAKEOVER

The Saudi prince wants to take over Man United despite ties to Newcastle

KICKING OFF

The chaos in VAR leads to close combat when Spurs and Man City argue over two punitive decisions

The hosts doubled their lead with their next shot eight minutes later.

Tanguy Ndombele slipped into Son and shot with a slight distraction from the edge of the area to the lower corner.

City pushed back into play, but Kevin De Bruyne’s curled flank was excellently toppled by Lloris while Sanchez headed against his own crossbar on death.