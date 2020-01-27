Steven Bergwijn will turn into a wise transfer for Tottenham

BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS – JANUARY 23: (LR) Steven Bergwijn of PSV, Jan Paul van Hecke of NAC Breda during the Dutch match KNVB Beker between NAC Breda v PSV at Rat Verlegh Stadium on January 23, 2020 in Breda in the Netherlands (photo from photo: Photo Prestige / Soccrates / Getty Images)

Steven Bergwijn will not solve the problem of the Tottenham striker, but it can turn into a massive boost for the attack on Jose Mourinho in a relatively short time.

Some Tottenham supporters are distorted to hear that their favorite club is about to acquire PSV striker Steven Bergwijn. Granted, it is not the striker that the Spurs desperately need, but it is a brilliant striker who could become a Premier League star under Jose Mourinho.

An agreement between Tottenham and PSV has not yet been reached, but club officials Eredivisie openly admit that Bergwijn is free to discuss a potential move with the Spurs. There is still time for Daniel Levy to rush through negotiations, but it looks like Tottenham will close the deal in the next 48 to 72 hours.

If the deal comes to fruition, Tottenham fans should celebrate it with enthusiasm. Bergwijn is just the kind of brilliant young offensive talent for which the Spurs should travel regularly. If the Spurs had sanctioned several purchases similar to this decision at the start of Mauricio Pochettino’s reign, it is very likely that he would still run the club in North London.

Stylistically, Bergwijn will help Mourinho make the transition from Tottenham to the 4-3-3 formation he currently enjoys. The 22-year-old Dutchman will not take the place of Harry Kane as the No. 9 classic in this configuration, but can add a goal punch to each wing. Think of him as another player capable of tormenting enemy defenses in the same way that Heung-Min Son does when Tottenham is at full power.

Bergwijn probably has a higher ceiling than Son when he arrived at Tottenham. He is certainly a more complete player. Neither will be a hard worker when his team loses possession, but Bergwijn is the top player when it comes to setting up teammates to score. He has already won 10 assists for PSV in the campaign. Tottenham could certainly benefit from the addition of an attacker which could make the life of his attacking colleagues easier.

Tottenham fans have the right to feel aggrieved if Bergwijn is the only purchase Spurs has made in the coming week. They do not however have the right to criticize his signature in a vacuum. It is just the kind of bet that the club should make regularly.