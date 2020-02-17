[Steven Gerrard & # 39 really interested & # 39 to see if the Premier League punishes Manchester Town | Soccer news]

%MINIFYHTMLcdd03cfe65714b9ea34b07cbc851c26711%

Steven Gerrard was a Liverpool captain when they completed next driving Manchester Metropolis in 2014

Steven Gerrard admits that he is "genuinely intrigued,quot to see if action is taken versus Manchester Town, which could see them stripped of their Premier League title in 2014.

The city has been strike with a two-yr suspension of European competitiveness by the UEFA governing overall body just after being discovered responsible of violations of the guidelines of Truthful Monetary Play, a choice that the club is interesting in the Arbitration Court docket to the activity.

The Pep Guardiola team could also shed their 2014 league title if a different investigation by the Premier League discovered that they violated the fiscal regulations, which Town denies, and deducted points retrospectively.

"I read through it this morning," explained Rangers supervisor Gerrard, who was captain of Liverpool when they concluded two details behind Metropolis in 2014, after his team's victory in excess of Livingston.

"We will wait around and see. From UEFA's place of look at, it is naturally a seriously powerful sentence or punishment. I am confident they will attraction, so we will wait around and see what the result is in that regard."

Steven Gerrard is ready to see if the Premier League will consider action versus Manchester Town

"Then we will see if the Premier League acts from there. But if we look at the severity of UEFA's punishment, a thing went incorrect."

"So I'm genuinely interested in observing the result of that. Right up until I get the Leading League penalty, I will never comment further. But I am truly extremely intrigued in that … for obvious explanations."

"Almost everything is buts and buts. It can be what it is. Manchester City were champions. Though I'm sitting here now, congratulations to them. They are champions. Until finally factors create, if they acquire, anything is a mishap."

"I have absolutely nothing to say on the matter. All I say is that I am incredibly fascinated in the seriousness of what UEFA has offered."