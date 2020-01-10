Steven Gerrard believes Liverpool’s Premier League win would help him forget the slip against Chelsea in 2014

Loading...

Steven Gerrard says Liverpool, who won the Premier League this season, would help him forget his infamous slip-up that helped make them miss the title in 2014.

Gerrard lost his foot to Chelsea and made Demba Ba score the first goal in the 2-0 loss to Anfield.

Steven Gerrard’s notorious piece of paper gave City 2014 the title

This gave Man City the momentum it needed to overtake Liverpool. The Reds paused in the game and threw a three-goal lead over Crystal Palace the following week. Gerard admitted in Jamie Carragher’s Greatest Game podcast that he thought about this moment “most days”.

When asked if it would help him if Jürgen Klopp’s team were crowned champions, Gerrard said: “Definitely, yes. I think about it most days.

“A Liverpool team that wins the league would help me feel safe. If I analyze it correctly, I obviously understand that it was not just this moment, but that part of me in my head thinks it is.

“People say to me to make me feel better. There were over 38 games.” But I still know what you’re saying to me that this moment was so big. That moment was so big. Brendan [Rodgers, then Liverpool coach] said something recently that Jordan Henderson’s suspension killed us, and it did.

Steven Gerrard is currently the manager of Rangers

“Maybe it had a small percentage. [There were] all the little things during the season, but it wasn’t against this team at the time. It’s still behind all the people trying to soften it up for me.

“When Liverpool won the Champions League last season and I looked at the fans, I thought that they were all happy again and that I was feeling better.

“After Madrid lost to Real in the 2018 Champions League final, everyone was sad.

“Last year’s Champions League was a healing moment for me and I think winning the league [Liverpool] would definitely play a role.

“And I also think that my personal things with rangers, if I keep going, will touch wood to have a successful season that I think will help too.”

Gerrard, who is currently manager of Rangers, also explained why he flew to Monaco immediately after the 2014 Chelsea game.

“Because it was a difficult moment,” he said. “Even harder than you think. The only time in my 20-year career was that I felt numb. That my body felt numb. It was pretty bad. “