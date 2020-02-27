steven-gerrard-jokes-he’s-‘on-the-next-penalty’-as-rangers’-spot-kick-woes-keep-on-in-europa-league-win

Steven Gerrard joked he would choose Rangers’ next penalty just after looking at his side are unsuccessful to convert from the place throughout their Europa League match on Wednesday.

It didn’t affect the result of their round-of-32 tie, however, as Ryan Kent’s second-half strike noticed Gers acquire 1- at Portuguese facet Braga and go by means of four-two on aggregate.

Getty Photographs – Getty Kent’s left-footed strike places Rangers into the round-of-16

The penalty, taken by Ianis Hagi, was saved by Braga keeper Matheus but was the only adverse aspect of the night for Gers.

It does elevate far more worries heading forward as that was Rangers’ sixth penalty failure in ten makes an attempt this period and their fourth skip in their very last five.

The misses have arrive from a assortment of players, far too – captain James Tavernier was taken off penalty obligations after his third overlook of the time, then Alfredo Morelos in the Betfred Cup remaining, Scott Arfield and now Hagi have unsuccessful to rating. Jermain Defoe is their only thriving scorer.

AFP or licensors Hagi is the hottest Rangers player to fluff his strains from the place

Following the sport, Gerrard, who scored 82 per cent of his 57 penalties at Liverpool, joked he may perhaps need to have to display the Rangers gamers how it is completed.

He informed BT Sport: “I’m on the future a person!

“We are making an attempt to locate a resolution in that region, penalties are challenging in particular in strain circumstances.

“We have some young players but we will consider to come across the upcoming resolution … and if all else fails I acquire them myself!”

Getty Photos – Getty Rangers are by way of in the Europa League but their type from the location will be a be concerned

Rangers now need to wait around to master who their spherical-of-16 opponents are and they could be pitted in opposition to extended-time rivals Celtic if the Hoops get as a result of their tie from FC Copenhagen on Thursday.

And Gerrard states he and his gamers will be “ready for regardless of what will come our way.”

He additional: “This is a staff who concluded major of the group and hadn’t lost to any individual else below this manager.

“Over the course of the match, the gamers deserve this, this is no fluke. It is a little something that has been attained with sheer really hard graft.

If Liverpool can continue to keep that squad with each other they could dominate Europe, states Ray Parlour

“I am very pleased of the players – to a guy they have been fantastic.

“It is one matter supplying a staff a game approach, but you have received to belief them to have it out. I considered they have been faultless, certainly out of possession.

“The recreation plan was to go out and soak it up at occasions but also have a risk.

“What we require to do is appreciate tonight.

“We will be genuinely happy when we sit there and we’ll be all set for regardless of what arrives out way.”