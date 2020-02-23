[Steven Gerrard: the great Liverpool wants to manage Frank Lampard | Soccer news]

%MINIFYHTML8e1aa45bcbe8a7b5875cfd7e4270bba211%

Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard train together with England

Steven Gerrard would enjoy the opportunity to renew his rivalry with Frank Lampard as manager.

The debate over which of the two former midfielders was most enraged when the couple were both players, at a time when neither could replicate their club form consistently while playing together internationally.

Gerrard and Lampard began their managerial careers last season, with Gerrard taking office in Rangers and Lampard in charge of Derby before returning to Stamford Bridge to administer Chelsea at the beginning of the current campaign.

"I admire Frank for his bottle, leading Chelsea in the biggest league in the world during a transfer ban. I'm proud of him as a former teammate," Gerrard told former Liverpool colleague Danny Murphy in an interview for the Mail on Sunday.

"Of course there will be a comparison between Frank and me because there were when we were players. Could we play together? Who was better? There is still an element of that, but the reality is that we are in two completely different jobs."

When Murphy suggested that he would like to see them renew their rivalry as managers for the next 10 or 15 years, Gerrard responded: "Me too. I'm sure Frank has had the same thoughts. But I would also love to be a rival of José Mourinho."

Gerrard was close to joining José Mourinho at Chelsea in the summer of 2004

Gerrard signed a new agreement at Rangers on the same day Jurgen Klopp extended his Liverpool contract, and both contracts would expire in the summer of 2024.

The former Liverpool captain is seen by many as Klopp's natural successor, but Gerrard is not sure if he would be ready to take the job at this stage of his career.

"I understand why (people assume I could take control of Klopp) because I was a captain for so long and a large part of the fan base would like to go back to the club."

"But I'm bright enough to realize that, first and foremost, you have to be good enough. Owners must think you're the right man."

"If I had the opportunity (in Liverpool) I would like to be better prepared. You cannot plan all season by season. If things change in months, I would be out of work."

Gerrard added: "Am I ready for work in Liverpool right now? Maybe not."