[steven-m.-sipple:-cook-admits-a-weak-spot-sparty’s-hot-mess-and-invalid-criticism-of-frost]

Factors I know, and matters I consider I know (midweek version):

John Cook’s strengths as a head coach are clear to quite a few people in the Nebraska volleyball supporter base.

But what about his weaknesses?

The Hall of Fame coach pointed out a few previous 7 days for the duration of an extensive interview with the Journal Star, but a person in specific captured my creativeness.

“Coaching this technology of gamers,” the 63-year-previous said. “I do not want to say I am learning how to be additional empathetic, but I have to be a lot more empathetic and being familiar with — and be able to adapt and change.”

Cook’s significant university soccer coach in the San Diego region — John was a quarterback — was old-school to his core. Prepare dinner is old-school by mother nature. He identifies with that sort of mentality.

Nevertheless, “If you method it that way now, you are likely to be a dinosaur,” he explained. “I can not allow myself be a dinosaur. I have got to coach far more out of love. In other words and phrases, not out of anger, not out of disappointment, not out of worry of failure. I have to coach extra out of appreciate. When I do that, that is when I am at my very best.

“But some days I have a challenging time doing that.”

A person factor that exams him these times is what he phone calls “the online video-activity syndrome.” He notices it in players who participated in a ton of club volleyball.

“Let us say you and I start off enjoying a movie recreation and you happen to be killing me. I can merely say, ‘Reset, let us play again,'” Cook dinner reported. “There is certainly no consequence for winning or losing. We just reset and go.

“Nicely, these gamers enjoy so much club (volleyball). They go to these tournaments for 3 times. They’re enjoying all these matches. So they are just striving to survive and get by means of the weekend. They get to a place in which they you should not care regardless of whether they win or get rid of. It’s just a reset process.”

How does he battle it?

“It really is genuinely tricky. I don’t know,” he reported. “I make issues.”

It’s the offseason — a very good time to ponder this stuff, even if you might be previously a Corridor of Famer.

Cook, in recruiting gamers, is always seeking to identify ferocious competitors. I protected Nebraska All-Americans Allison Weston and Christy Johnson for the duration of the 1990s. Their ferocity was apparent. Exact same goes for present-day Husker Lauren Stivrins, an All-America middle blocker.

It’s genuinely wonderful to observe a ferocious competitor in any arena. But it really is a difficult trait to evaluate in recruiting.

“With multi-sport athletes, it can be easier to convey to,” Cook claimed. “I can go check out them perform basketball. If they’re getting the sh– knocked out of them, but they are knocking correct back again, then you know they’re competing. Bottom line, you seem for things that will ensure that they are competition.

“If you are talking about Lauren Stivrins, final 12 months was the 1st 12 months since her sophomore year in club that she did not engage in for a national championship. There’s a trend there.”

As Michigan State’s lookup for a head football coach turns into a quagmire, I are unable to assistance but think of Nebraska’s scenario next the firing of Frank Solich in late 2003.

Granted, there are dissimilarities. Previous Nebraska athletic director Steve Pederson’s one particular-guy research lasted 41 times Michigan State’s committee is a lot less than a 7 days into its research. But the Spartans currently have been spurned by no less than four coaches (Luke Fickell, Pat Narduzzi, Mel Tucker and Robert Saleh). You have to marvel if MSU quietly manufactured a push for Iowa State’s Matt Campbell and arrived up vacant on that front, much too. Which is what I’m hearing from resources.

In 2003, Pederson kept coming up empty — he reportedly was turned down by Arkansas head coach Houston Nutt, Miami Dolphins head coach Dave Wannstedt, Kansas City Chiefs assistant Al Saunders, Philadelphia Eagles assistant Brad Childress and Dallas Cowboys assistant Mike Zimmer — ahead of settling on Monthly bill Callahan.

Michigan Point out enthusiasts are anxious their soccer system may return to the dim ages in the wake of Mark Dantonio’s shock resignation past week. Spartan Country should really be concerned. Nebraska serves as an example that a couple of terrible head coaching hires can switch into a lengthy-time period tailspin.

One additional little bit on Michigan Point out. The faculty has been rocked by scandal soon after scandal in new a long time. MSU officials had to know that fallout from the sordid Larry Nassar scandal — the gymnastics mentor was a serial predator — would not be merely a shorter-time period problem. The university’s name has endured critical harm, and the impression is being felt as coaches balk at a rewarding Electrical power 5 task.

But it is hard to feel lousy for Sparty, all points deemed.

Some thing Cook dinner instructed me created me believe of new (invalid) criticism of Nebraska football mentor Scott Frost.

With his employ the service of of Tyler Hildebrand as affiliate head mentor, Prepare dinner claims he likes the truth he is obtaining an assistant coach that he won’t have to “coach up” for the purpose.

Frost acquired criticism in some quarters in the wake of his current hires of Matt Lubick and Mike Dawson, assistants with whom Frost has labored thoroughly. “Ho, hum, he employed his buddies,” people explained.

Most likely Frost felt that immediately after two sub-.500 seasons, this was not a terrific time to hire coaches that he would have to “coach up.”

Try to remember former Nebraska defensive coordinator Bob Diaco? In 2017, he actually experienced to instruct Husker assistants his 3-four procedure.

That labored out actual properly.

Believe in and familiarity … not a negative thing in a employing method.

You want to draw a smile from Invoice Moos? Inquire the Nebraska athletic director about his the latest look at the Washington County Cattlemen’s Association’s get-collectively in Blair.

“It was elbow-to-elbow,” Moos stated. “They came out with a porterhouse steak — should have been 18 ounces. My form of position. My variety of people. These are actual cattlemen.”

I’m instructed he had the group in stitches.

“When I have that form of group, I just go with the ranch tales,” stated Moos, a genuine cattleman himself.

Remind me to be there subsequent yr.