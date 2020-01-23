Steven M. Sipple: Craig’s fall at Pro Football Hall does not diminish his status as an NFL pioneer in national sports

Being an older man has its advantages.

That means: “Veteran” football fans from Nebraska still remember exactly how they brought Roger Craig around the corner of the line with their knees high in the air. Many big eight defenders from the early 1980s remember these knees. You often remember when your head is violently knocked back by a blow to the chin.

“He did the same in pickup games at elementary school in the park,” says former Nebraska fan Jamie Williams, who grew up with Craig in Davenport, Iowa.

They were teammates at Davenport Central High School and at the Huskers and San Francisco 49ers. So, yes, Williams speaks passionately and eloquently about why Craig should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Unfortunately, Craig wasn’t one of the ten seniors who contested their last season more than 25 years ago and were inducted into the 2020 indoor class last week.

Craig was kind of a pioneer in the NFL, the first player to record a “thousand thousand” season when he collected 1,050 rushing yards and 1,016 receiving yards in 1985. He actually led the league this season with 92 receptions. He also had a total of 2,036 yards from Scrimmage in 1988 with 1,502 of those yards coming on the floor.

Incidentally, he is a three-time Super Bowl champion.

It all started at Herington Park in Davenport, a few blocks from Central High. It was in the 1970s, so there were no video games. The children spent their time outdoors. Don’t let me start

“In our spare time, we ran around and played catches,” recalls Williams.

Nebraska obviously didn’t throw the ball much in the early 1980s. It was a student body on the left and a student body on the right. But the NFL usually requires a certain appearance of an offensive balance. Innovation is encouraged. The late Bill Walsh, the former head coach of Niner, was an innovator. He is credited with inventing the West Coast attack that revolutionized the game – and helped make Craig an NFL legend.

In 11 NFL seasons, Craig collected 4,911 reception gardens and 17 touchdown receptions, along with 8,189 express gardens and 56 TDs on the ground.

Marshall Faulk and Christian McCaffrey are the only other “thousand thousand” players in NFL history. McCaffrey made it this season with the Carolina Panthers (with former Nebraska long snapper and defender Jake Peetz as his position coach). Faulk, who did this in 1999, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall in 2011.

Meanwhile, Craig waits, though he has made four pro bowls and was the Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year in 1988.

Williams and Craig played together in Super Bowl XXIII when San Francisco defeated Cincinnati 20:16. Williams remembers Craig’s words during a break on TV.

“Roger looked at me and said, ‘Hey, Jamie, do you remember what trainer (Jim) Fox told us back then at headquarters? He said if you don’t …'”

Williams finished the sentence: “Who will?”

Nebraska fans of a certain age remember Craig as a punishment runner. As a junior in 1981, sharing time with aspiring second student Mike Rozier, he plunged to 1,060 meters and was named the team’s all-big eight. Rozier was honored in the first team this year. This is not a typo. The Husker offense was so bad. So then head coach Tom Osborne had a dilemma with I-back.

Craig, however, agreed with Osborne’s request to play the fullback in the same field as Rozier. Three years later, Craig played the fullback and helped the Niners win the first of their three Super Bowl rings.

How did it happen that Craig only got 16 passports in college and was so successful in that regard in the NFL? Williams said part of the reason came from the Niners culture. After all, this was a franchise that boasted of Jerry Rice, Dwight Clark, and John Taylor.

“I can’t tell you how many balls we would catch in the off-season,” says Williams, a 1989-93 49er who later became Associate Athletic Director in Nebraska. “Roger could run around the tackles all day and then turn around and catch flare passes or optional routes. And he never got in trouble. He did a lot of good community work. You have never read any rubbish about Roger Craig.”

I know no cheering in the press box, but I sincerely hoped I would read this month that Craig was selected for the hall. There is an argument against him that suggests his 8,189 rushing yards and 56 rushing touchdowns exceed the top 40 of all time. He also fumbled 42 times in 11 seasons of the regular season.

However, this seemed to be the year Craig expanded his class to 20 members at a centenary. Usually only a few seniors make it, as opposed to 10 this year.

You have to wonder if 59-year-old Craig is ever called. He’s not the type to stand up for himself.

“I think Roger wants to get in,” says Williams. “It’s a very important thing.”

Of course it is. It seems important for the hall to recognize trend-setting players. Craig punished defenders with this high-knees style and also became a high-class passport at a time when it was unique in its position.

Many Husker fans remember him well. You won’t easily forget Hall of Fame players.