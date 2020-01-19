Steven M. Sipple: Fast Food Stalls for Frost’s Offensive Staff on Friday | National sport

What a cyclone Friday at Memorial Stadium.

Matt Lubick is there. Troy Walters is outside. Some quick takeaways:

1. Lubick makes a lot of sense as a new offensive coordinator and reception coach for Nebraska for a number of reasons, but a few are easy to remember.

For one thing, this isn’t time for Nebraska’s head coach Scott Frost to hire someone he’s not familiar with. The Huskers are 9-15 in the overall classification and 6-12 in the Big Ten under his supervision. This is not a time for test runs with a full-time assistant coach. Why should Frost hire someone (Mickey Joseph from LSU) who would have to learn his system? Especially now? What Frost could really use right now is someone he respects enough to challenge. We all need that, don’t we? The 47-year-old Lubick is an experienced trainer. He worked closely with Frost in Oregon. He understands Frost’s system at a high level. He can challenge the boss if necessary.

Frost, Huskers move quickly, appoint Matt Lubick as the offensive coordinator and reception coach

I’ve known Frost since he was playing in Nebraska. According to my reading, he is not interested in “yes men”. Frost wants to be challenged. He is competitive as hell. Walters is not a “yes man”. I doubt that Lubick is one.

There is also the following: After a long meeting with Frost in early November in his office, I knew that losing would be a significant toll on him. After all, he obviously has an enormous emotional attachment to the program. I think it’s important that he has an offensive coordinator by his side who helps plan games, make personnel decisions, and everything else related to the position at a level that Frost does to a certain degree at the same time Relieves pressure and enables the head coach to take care of big picture matters that routinely emerge in his position.

I say it all the time: the job in Nebraska is a bear. An ornery bear. At least since Bob Devaney’s days, it’s been a bear.

And if Lubick can recruit west of the Rocky Mountains, that would be huge for Nebraska right now. USC and UCLA argue. Exploit!

2. I mentioned Joseph by name because on Friday there were reports that he had been given the opportunity to become the receiver coach, game coordinator and deputy head coach of the Huskers.

I spit out my coffee when I saw the first report. For one thing, four sources told me that Nebraska never addressed Joseph in any form. No intermediaries. No tentative “feeler” calls. Nothing. I left Joseph’s story late Wednesday. Then Friday happened.

OC Troy Walters, Huskers go their separate ways in “mutual” separation

Note that Frost said in a college layoff that Lubick was “the only person I considered for this position.” Why should he bother to point this out? I understand it though. Because we live in an ultra-cynical and largely suspicious society, some people will refuse to believe it only because of it. But I’m interested in the truth. In this case there is no gray. The truth is, Joseph was never considered for the job.

And let me be clear: I don’t mean an insult to Joseph. He was a beloved player at a time when I was a student in Nebraska. He has a great run at the LSU. He was very successful as a recruiter. But look at the background of the 51-year-old. What exactly indicates that he is ready to become a coordinator in a Power Five program, especially one in which he would have to learn the offense quickly? If reports indicate that Joseph von Frost was considered for a position as a reception coach, it would make a lot of sense.

But deputy head coach and match coordinator? I’m honestly surprised that this type of title wasn’t a red flag for people.

3. After discussing several sources, I read that the situations with Jovan Dewitt and Troy Walters are slightly different.

Dewitt took a job in North Carolina last week as a trainer and coordinator of special teams for external linebackers, just like in Nebraska. I don’t think he was pushed out of the door in Nebraska, so to speak, although special teams for the Huskers 2019 were a big problem.

If Dewitt wanted a third season at NU, he would have returned. This is my reading.

I hesitate to say the same about Walters.

Make no mistake, he’s a respected coach. He’ll find a good job. Head coaches will understand that he was in a difficult situation in Nebraska, where he inherited a group of recipients who weren’t exactly talented. He has seen a lot from Stanley Morgan, JD Spielman and Wan’Dale Robinson. You can’t deny that.

But Frost needs more differentiators on the recruitment path, and this is where Walters came up short. In the meantime, Lubick has made a name for itself as a strong recruiter on the west coast.

So, yes, the change makes sense.