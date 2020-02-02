Steven M. Sipple: Husker Legend Wistrom Finds New Passion in Medical Marijuana Business | National sport

Grant Wistrom’s engine kept running hot on the pitch. He breathed fire. This has always been heard from the football legend in Nebraska.

He played everyone down as if it were his last. You heard that too. But most people don’t take the next step in the conversation and wonder how such intense competitors develop after the games. It can’t be easy for everyone. For Wistrom, coming down could be terrible. He was often physically ill, nervous, or just intense. In the immediate aftermath of a game, even with friends and family, he could be nervous and uncomfortable. It was sometimes miserable, he says.

About two years in an NFL career that lasted from 1998 to 2006, Wistrom discovered something that was very helpful.

Marijuana became a cure.

“It was about the only thing that could make things up for me,” he says.

Marijuana calmed his nerves and made his stomach feel better.

“It relieved me mentally so that I could be with my friends and family,” says the big pass rushing. “It also allowed me to eat and replenish after a game because after a game you often don’t feel like eating anymore, but you definitely have to eat something to really start the recovery process for the next game.”

The 43-year-old Wistrom, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2009, was delighted with his new business venture on Saturday – his new passion. Together with his wife Melissa, the former Nebraska Defense Department entered the medical marijuana business in Missouri, where voters approved a medical cannabis amendment to the state constitution in 2018.

The Wistroms initially applied for a vertically integrated company – which would have meant that they had to cultivate, manufacture and distribute their product in their home town of Springfield under one roof. They ultimately received licenses to manufacture and sell, but not to grow.

The bottom line is Wistrom is preparing to open the store for sale in May or June. His Revival 98 business title has multiple levels of meaning. For one, he wore number 98 both at college and in the NFL. He also wants his corporate culture to be “pharmacy-like”.

“This also applies to the revival of the plant,” he adds. “It used to be readily available medicine. It used to be written in pharmacology. But Revival 98 also applies to me. I haven’t been so happy about something like this for a long time. I have been since my match days.” I’m looking for something that I can really immerse myself in. Revival 98 does everything. “

A total of 11 states have legalized the use of marijuana and 33 have legalized medical marijuana. Although Nebraska isn’t among them, supporters hope to introduce medical marijuana to voters in the 2020 general election.

There will be plenty of resistance, including from the governor. In addition, former Nebraska head coach Tom Osborne, for whom Wistrom played great and respected, believes that marijuana is neither addictive nor dangerous. According to Osborne, he is particularly concerned about the potential impact of marijuana use on young people and cites research that suggests a negative impact on adolescent brain development.

Wistrom knows that this is a hot topic in the minds of many. But he also has strong feelings, especially when it comes to recreational marijuana use compared to the same amount of alcohol.

“If marijuana had the money behind it that brings alcohol, it wouldn’t be a problem,” he says. “Saying that alcohol is a better alternative than marijuana is just an obvious lie. In my opinion, marijuana is 100% a much safer alternative than alcohol. In this regard, I fully support the use of marijuana in my free time. ” but I also support wherever a state is (legal). ”

In other words, he respects the law. He also fully respects Osborne’s concerns.

“The trainer’s big concern is that the more marijuana available, the more it can fall into the hands of minors,” says Wistrom. “I agree 100% with him. This must not get into the hands of minors and adolescents. One of the reasons I got involved is because if I want it to happen in my city and in my community, I want to be one.” Person in control of it to make sure it doesn’t get into the hands of my children or my friends’ children. “

Wistrom was a gym owner. He deals with real estate. He turned houses over and managed rentals.

“Many of them were just paychecks for me,” he says. “This (medical marijuana) is something that excites me. I want to expand this company. I want my children to get to know it and recognize its value and maybe one day take it into their own hands.”

Some people never find a passion in their working life. Wistrom had football and now this one.

“I’m not ashamed of anything I do,” he says. I want me to know that I am doing this. I’m proud of it.

“All of this involves more than just being raised,” he adds. “Admittedly, that’s an advantage too, and some people need it as part of medicine. But for many people, it allows them to just work and get along. It just makes their lives better.”

He knows it all too well.