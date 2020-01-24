Steven M. Sipple: It’s easy to understand why NU fans view Frost Hire with skepticism about national sports

Football fans in Nebraska have been hit by media hype far too often in recent years.

They would have hopes and break their hearts.

That is a fact and there is precipitation.

Does anyone else feel that the Husker fan skepticism is much higher than normal? It seems so and it is healthy. It is necessary. It is natural. If I could trace my career back, I would have been more healthy with skepticism.

Skepticism is the taste of the off-season in Husker Nation. Am I wrong? You may have noticed it since Nebraska’s head coach Scott Frost hired Matt Lubick as his offensive coordinator and reception coach last Friday. In my opinion, much of the fan reaction was lukewarm. Although the setting makes sense at multiple levels, many Husker fans and media seem to be pitting holes rather than accepting it with the intensity with which they greeted Bob Diaco’s post-season defensive coordinator attitude.

Josh Peterson pointed out when we discussed “Unsportsmanlike Conduct” (1620) this week. The lion’s share of the media in Nebraska (including yours) fell on itself and praised Diaco as someone who could push the Husker defense beyond measure. In the months and weeks leading up to the 2017 season, we couldn’t write enough about the energy that Diaco was pumping into Mike Riley’s program. Diaco’s 3-4 system would change everything and it wouldn’t take long. That was the prevailing feeling.

It doesn’t matter that Nebraska defenders had to learn different techniques and blocking schemes as they transitioned from Mark Banker’s 4-3 defense. Former Nebraska defense coordinator Charlie McBride said cautiously and said that many seasoned defenders would feel like newcomers again. We didn’t listen. We have burned ourselves. The fans really wanted to believe in the hype. And in a way that’s okay. Hype is not all bad. Hype is just an exciting cousin of hope. What would be the fun if media poured cold water on everything in the long off-season? What would fans enjoy if it were all about winking?

But more cold water and eyes roll here than I can ever remember. Yes, even with Frost, the local head coach who shows the way. That’s what a 9-15 record will do in two seasons – heightened skepticism and cynicism. It is only natural.

Gosh, how could Nebraska fans not be skeptical and cynical at the time? How could they no longer deal with a proof-it-to-me mentality? Many were thoroughly put down. You haven’t had a conference championship since 1999. The Huskers have suffered seasonal losses in four of the last five years. And further. It was often terrible.

If you have a soul, feel for Nebraska fans, many of whom are starving for the nation’s attention. They want all those people from distant countries who fly 747 over the state to become aware of their program. They felt Diaco was helping. But the media couldn’t have been more wrong with him. His defense was a complete disaster. The Huskers were out in six of their last seven games in 2017, with losses averaging 26.2 points.

So it should be easy to understand that Nebraska fans are not ready to sign Frost’s shot of Lubick. I understand it, but only to a point. After all, from 2013 to 2015, Lubick was Oregon’s passport coordinator and receiver coach, while Frost was the offensive coordinator. During this time, the ducks finished no less than fifth place in the nation on the offensive.

I hear from people who are skeptical that Frost is addressing someone he is so familiar with. That is the kind of skepticism that goes too far. This is no time for frost to take wild swings. I mean, didn’t we learn our lesson from the Diaco debacle? He was an unknown face that sports director Shawn Eichorst Riley forced on him. Diaco had to teach his system to a staff of unknown assistants. It never worked anywhere.

If Lubick had to call games in the opening game 2020, he could do it. That seems to be valuable.

Other skeptics point to the fact that Lubick resigned from coaching last season and highlighted the need for a better work-life balance. If Frost’s record in Nebraska was 21: 6 – Paul Chryst’s record in his first two seasons in Wisconsin (2015 and ’16) – skeptics would be more likely to accept NU’s tale of getting a refreshed coach who can’t wait to get started ,

Ah, but Husker fans have been burned too many times, and the rainfall is unmistakable.