Steven M. Sipple: Moss supports Big Ten’s one-time transmission proposal, but has reservations about national sports

Bill Moos grew up on a wheat and cattle farm in eastern Washington. Ranching is hard work with long hours – it’s generally not a snowflake job.

Moos played on the Washington state offensive in the late 1960s and early 1970s, a time when far too many college sports administrators were a little too skeptical about coaches that pushed players too much.

In short, moss has an old school soul. But that doesn’t mean he’s too strict on New World issues.

Steven M. Sipple: Mike Leach Stories from Washington State? Bill Moos can go on all day

Appendix A: The third-year sports director in Nebraska supports the proposed Big Ten legislation, which allows players of all university sports across the country to change careers once without spending a year in their new facility. Yes, we are talking about a unique free agency.

“I’m struggling a bit,” Moos told Journal Star on Wednesday, referring to last year’s moment when the Big Ten quietly proposed world-shattering legislation. The proposal remained partially in the background nationally, as the NCAA board of directors last autumn announced a moratorium on transfer-related proposals for the 2019-20 legislative calendar, according to a report by CBSSports.com.

However, the history of CBSSports.com highlighted the unique transfer proposal and sparked nationwide discussions.

“The reason I struggled with the suggestion was because I know how hard our coaching staffs – and all coaching staffs – are working to evaluate and recruit a player,” said Moos.

Switch players when the going gets tough – this is essentially the concern of the old rancher.

“There is a large part of me who says,” Hey, life is hard, take it in, “says Moos.” But at the same time, life is short. I know a lot of athletes who might have had a wonderful experience if they had had another chance at another school. ”

Much of this discussion involves coaching changes. You know the story: there is a change of coach and the new head coach prefers to play “his boys” at the expense of the players who were already in the program. In other words, newbies get an advantage in this scenario because the new coach wants them to spice up for future seasons.

“But what about the boy who was there and dreamed of playing there and suddenly he’s on the second or third team because the new coach leaves with ‘his boys’?” Says Moos.

According to CBSSports.com, the ten sports directors “seem” to agree that every athlete can change once without penalty. The law could be passed in 2021 at the earliest.

Let us be clear: this is largely a question of fairness and uniformity. It looks like athletes have to sit in just five sports for one season when they switch: soccer, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball and hockey. In the 20 other sports of the NCAA, the athletes are allowed a one-time transfer.

Nobody asked me, but I think the Big Tens’ proposed legislation was largely based on the fact that it would produce a single policy. It should also be noted that college experience for non-athletes includes the ability to transfer schools at will. The bottom line is that it is becoming increasingly difficult to punish athletes for making a transfer decision.

Frost says the new OK Lubick will help the huskers stay organized and communicate better

Another advantage of the Big Ten proposal is that players no longer have to be transferred to file remedies that are immediately eligible.

It all makes sense. The Big Ten proposal seems to be the right one. But I suspect many coaches would oppose the change. After all, it’s hard enough to train players hard these days. With loose transfer rules, a soccer player challenged daily by a position coach may be more inclined to move to a place where he believes life is easier.

As adults, we know that the player is basically trained hard wherever he goes. But college kids don’t always understand that.

I know I often sound like a guy who breaks away from his lawn. But many of the discussions we have about college sports these days – like the name, image, and similarity suggestions that would allow athletes to market themselves for big bucks – tend to get into the term “team”. ”

Moss often thinks about it. In fact, he thought about it when Big Ten officials discussed such issues last spring.

“As the senior sports director in the room, I absorbed everything and thought I would appreciate my two bits in the end. I wonder, ‘You know, what worries me, we’ll be in about two years and I’ll be in the same room and the topics will be free agency and salary caps. When that day comes, this old cowboy will return to the ranch because I didn’t get into this business.

“I got into the business because it offers young people the opportunity to get an education, and many of these young people would never have had the opportunity without the opportunity for intercollegiate athletics. Where in all of this does this conversation have the value of an education stick to that, but I also understand that we have reached a point where we have to compromise our stance, and I think the one-time transfer will do it. “

I share this opinion.

Now get off my lawn.