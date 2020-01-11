Steven M. Sipple: Moss will not interfere with the hiring of coaches like the previous National did

Loading...

Things I know and things I think I know:

As the workforce of Nebraska football coach Scott Frost continues to evolve in the future, including the immediate future, he may turn to various sources before moving.

His sporting director could possibly be one of the sources. After all, Bill Moos understands football at a high level. But Frost would likely have to ask Moos for input because the boss prefers to stay out of these decisions.

Steven M. Sipple: Osborne praises Frost’s even keel; Greeting an Iowa legend; and star talk

“My philosophy is that I hire the coach to make these moves,” said Moos earlier this week. “You have to make sure that you have the right head coach. And then I tell the head coach: ‘You make your own decisions regarding your employees. I will support you and get a high quality salary pool and all that. But if it doesn’t work, you have to judge that. ‘

“In the end, the head coach will be responsible. It’s his job that is at stake.”

So Moos, the sports director who was working in Nebraska for the third year, takes a different path than his predecessor. Before the 2017 season, Shawn Eichorst was instrumental in bringing Bob Diaco to Lincoln as the new defensive coordinator. The then Husker head coach Mike Riley informed Eichorst that his long-standing defensive coordinator Mark Banker should not return for the 2017 season. Riley fired bankers over the phone while bankers were recruiting in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

That was a fiasco, my friends. I would be surprised if we saw such weak leadership during the moss / frost era.

“Scott will keep me updated,” said Moss. “I have to approve (contracts). The main thing is that I will help my coaches to do what they think is right. They work on it every day. They know what works and what doesn’t.”

It is valuable to understand Moos’ approach to his coaches, especially when Frost changes his current staff.

“They keep me up to date,” added Moos, “so I don’t wake up and read the Journal Star and find out that we have just fired a couple of coaches. I am well aware of this and the plan before it ever happens . ” ”

* So Jovan Dewitt moves to North Carolina to coach external linebackers and become the coordinator of the special teams. He has had the same roles in Nebraska for the past two seasons. We’ll likely learn of Dewitt’s replacement in the coming days (as opposed to weeks). But will there be additional movement in Frost’s staff? Let’s put it this way, I think it’s going to be a fascinating month.

Frost continues to take steps that he hopes will be good for the program in the long run. No shortcuts, he says. But you only know that he is moving forward with some urgency, especially with the improvement of the Big Ten West division from top to bottom.

One thinks of a sentence by John Wooden: “Be quick, but don’t hurry up.”

* You’ve probably noticed that Iowas Luka Garza barked at Nebraska’s Cam Mack on Tuesday evening and Hawkeye’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery committed a technical foul at the start of the game. The Pinnacle Bank Arena quickly warmed up and stayed hot when the Huskers carried out the 76-70 surprise.

Moss noticed and liked the crumbly nature of the game.

“We need to keep the fire of this rivalry going,” he said. “We’ve had Iowa’s number recently (in basketball). I really like that. It fits the blueprint exactly.”

It was Iowa’s fifth loss from their last six visits to Nebraska.

In the Pinnacle Bank Arena, the Huskers stick to the game plan and survive Iowa at the Slugfest

“We need a heated rival!” Moss added. “Iowa’s sports director, Gary Barta, is a good friend. So we want to do the Black Friday thing again. Let’s face it, we were a lost soul in Nebraska. Once the Oklahoma thing was over, who do we want as rivals “It only makes sense that it’s Iowa.”

Yes, we’ve already talked about that. But I always like to hear the passion of moss on this topic. It is real. He will literally talk for hours about his personal experience with rivalry games like the annual Griz-Cat Showdown against the Montana Grizzlies and the Montana State Bobcats (Moos’ first stint as an AD was in Montana in 1990-95).

“I moved the Griz-Cat game in Montana to the end of the year,” he said in a louder voice. “It was mid-October and both teams would inevitably lose the next week because they would just lay it out.”

“With this rivalry,” he added, “the fans are in a fight and a soccer game has broken out. It’s incredible.”

Sounds like a scream.

* Moos about Fred Hoiberg: “He is a damn good coach. He knows what he is working with this year. He knows how to get the best out of who is on the court. We will not paint and just bang them Hell out of the teams but we got hot from the periphery (against Iowa) You know what it’s like: If you don’t have a sound running game, throw the ball. We’ll fight with the weapons we have and it’s fun to see. “

* Some news from the Moos family: Bill’s son Bo Moos recently took up a position as deputy sports director in the state of Montana. Yes, the rival. The 30-year-old Moos will be responsible for fundraising.

The former Arizona state defender appears to be quite an interlocutor. I wonder where he got this property from.

“He can light it and have fun,” said Bill Moos.

* In the meantime, Ben Moos played mainly in special teams for the Cal Golden Bears this second year. He is an external linebacker who plays for a program with an excellent defense. In the Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara, California, Bill was there for Cal’s 35:20 win over Illinois.

Moos mentioned that the Golden Bears on the offensive may need to change personnel – no mandate, just a suggestion. LOL.

* Sometimes I have to remember having fun while reporting on football in Nebraska.

I very much doubt that football writers in Mississippi will have to remember this in the coming years.

* Mike Leach, 58, is great for our country. Obviously. But I will never agree with his attitude towards the disco.

“What a dark time for our country,” he said.

What a nice time for the SEC.