Steven M. Sipple: No, Eric, it was not a prank you’re truly a College Soccer Corridor of Famer | National Sporting activities

Eric Crouch was on a beach in Jamaica previous 7 days, shirt off and sun shades on, when he discovered he was picked for the Higher education Soccer Corridor of Fame.

Matt Davison, Scott Frost and Tom Osborne confront-timed him with the news.

“I claimed, ‘Guys, quit pulling my leg, I’m making an attempt to appreciate myself down listed here,'” the previous Nebraska quarterback explained Tuesday.

The 41-yr-aged Crouch chuckled as he recalled the minute. He is however humble. However a gentleman. Normally will be. In actuality, I appreciated it previously this 7 days when Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos described Crouch as “a fantastic gentleman” simply because the 2001 Heisman Trophy winner is in fact an fantastic ambassador for NU. He is unfailingly well mannered. At least that’s been my working experience with him.

Crouch has normally intrigued me in that regard. As considerably as he is really a gentleman, he was a ferocious competitor. From where did that ferociousness arrive?

“It really is a very good problem because I am not a fierce person,” he claimed. “But when it comes to the match of football, I guess I didn’t like losing.”

He chuckled all over again. I have interviewed Crouch a zillion periods about the several years, including numerous instances in the course of his pretty much three comprehensive years as Nebraska’s beginning quarterback from 1999-2001. This was as comfortable and satisfied as I have listened to him.

Hell, he’s a Hall of Famer.

Male, he was ferocious on Saturdays.

“I assume a great deal of it came down to just pure will and heart and guts,” Crouch explained. “It was just wanting to propel by yourself to victory status. At the conclude of the day, you function so tricky and you have all these people today counting on you — enthusiasts and young children and, male, you will find just so much historical past and tradition. You just failed to want to enable anybody down.”

Folks are likely to neglect the legendary Osborne recruited Crouch from Millard North as part of the 1997 recruiting course — Osborne’s final. Frost, the present-day Nebraska head coach, preceded Crouch as the Huskers’ setting up quarterback. And Davison, now an affiliate Husker athletic director, was a receiver on Crouch-led teams. Davison last 7 days called Crouch “one particular of the hardest gamers I was ever close to” and claimed his close buddy “would not settle for shedding.”

Crouch barely lost at all at Nebraska immediately after using around as starter for very good for the third video game of the 1999 period. From that point, he was 31-5 at the controls. He was not a significantly big player (6-foot-1 and 205 pounds), but he was notably hard. Hard as a leather boot. Remember all the pounding Husker quarterbacks endured back then while jogging the selection and what ever else? He acquired up each and every time, or so it appeared.

“Eric elevated the level of the persons all-around him, all the players and even the coaches,” previous Nebraska quarterbacks coach Turner Gill informed me in 2001.

Gill, in truth, known as Crouch the ideal quarterback he ever coached, a potent statement taking into consideration Frost, Tommie Frazier and Brook Berringer were being amongst Gill’s pupils.

“The big detail Eric has above them is speed,” Gill stated back then.

Oh, yeah, Crouch was a blazer. Go back and observe “Black Flash 41 Reverse,” the touchdown go he caught in a 20-10 gain in opposition to second-rated Oklahoma that gave him a essential Heisman minute in late Oct 2001 in entrance of a countrywide Tv viewers. View how he sprinted away from two Quicker defensive backs soon after the capture. I’m not positive I’ve ever read Memorial Stadium louder than it was at that instant.

But Crouch is like a whole lot of vicious competitors in that he tends to remember the losses above all.

“I truly want to go enjoy individuals video games once more,” he states now.

Nebraska’s 24-20 setback at Texas in 1999 — the Huskers’ only reduction that year — appears to be to actually adhere in his craw to this working day. That NU staff was loaded — a national-championship caliber outfit, he states. What a protection: Mike Brown, Ralph Brown, Keyuo Craver, Aaron Wills, Carlos Polk, Steve Warren, Tony Ortiz. On and on. Dan Alexander and Correll Buckhalter have been powerhouse working backs. Davison and Bobby Newcombe have been Crouch’s preferred targets.

Of class, Newcombe usually comes up in discussions about Crouch. I’ve extended required to request Crouch how significantly his battles with Newcombe for the starting off quarterback position in 1998 and 1999 shaped his career.

“That seriously did condition it for the reason that even though I was a backup quarterback at Nebraska for a sure time (he was 4-2 as starter in 1998), I was also a backup in Toronto (in the CFL) and also a backup for a quick time in Green Bay (NFL),” Crouch said. “All these sites I went, I normally desired to make sure I was a very good teammate to the men in advance of me in terms of building them superior. I constantly figured that would make me superior, much too.

“I did the identical detail in my competitions at Nebraska. To be sincere, I hardly ever thought it was my occupation for certain. A lot of occasions individuals say, ‘You’re the starter now, you can action off the fuel.’ I never ever felt like that. I usually felt like I experienced to hold proving myself because it was this kind of a hard place to earn. Whenever you get that starter’s work at Nebraska, that’s not an effortless endeavor. I generally felt like every single apply, and each individual exercise in the bodyweight area, it was an additional way to retain stating, ‘Man, I am heading to hold acquiring much better from in this article on out.’

“I imagine that’s why I felt like I kept producing actions ahead on the way to the prime, from the place I started off as a freshman.”

Yes, to the major. All the way to the Heisman ceremony, and the Higher education Football Corridor of Fame. Congrats to a fantastic one.