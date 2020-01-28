Steven M. Sipple: Pelini remains a polarizing figure in Nebraska, but the narrative has waned in national sports

When you think about Bo Pelini’s new job as defensive coordinator at LSU, you can think of a piece of football history in Nebraska.

Please look back on November 25, 2007, the day Pelini was interviewed to become Huskers’ head coach. The interview took place early Sunday afternoon in a small building at Baton Rouge Airport in Louisiana.

“I remember it rained terribly hard,” Tom Osborne told Journal Star months later.

Former Husker head coach Pelini returns to LSU as defensive coordinator

Osborne, then Nebraska’s interim sports director, fired Husker head coach Bill Callahan on November 24 and was just beginning to interview job applicants. Pelini, in his first round as the LSU’s defense coordinator, was the first. Osborne and Pelini had never met formally before this rainy Sunday. After her interview, Osborne said, he had strong suspicions that he would hire Pelini.

“I think Bo found me authentic,” said Osborne. “So often when people are interviewing you feel like you don’t necessarily speak to the real person. They try to put their best foot forward, but maybe you don’t see the whole person. I think Bo is pretty unpretentious. What you see is like Bo. I like that part of it. ”

Nebraska fans got a strong feel for Pelini’s authenticity over the next seven years. A very strong sense if you know what I mean. Some fans would still tell you that he was refreshingly dull. Others say he overdid it in this regard – especially behind closed doors when he was secretly picked up by a rat.

Some fans say they liked his fiery style. Others say his tantrums were overly embarrassing.

Some Nebraska fans point to his 67-27 record (.713) as proof of his effectiveness as a head coach. Others emphasize the extreme nature of some losses during his tenure, including a 59:24 setback against Wisconsin in 2014, in which Melvin Gordon Pelini’s defense broke through at a rate of 408 yards to 16.3 per carry.

At that point, Nebraska’s then director of sports, Shawn Eichorst, had apparently seen enough – although he had been fishing to fire Bo for two years. Nowadays, Pelini’s record as Husker’s head coach – 39-17 in a conference game with three league titles – feels a bit strange in the context of what has happened since then. After all, Mike Riley and Scott Frost have allied for 28-34, including 18-26 in the conference game.

Why dig up everything? Because in the wake of the news that Pelini is returning to Bayou as the LSU’s new defensive coordinator – he was the LSU’s DC from 2005 to 2007 – many of the old Pelini discussions have started again. It is not surprising. Pelini actually polarizes. He has strong opinions among fans and critics, and few people ride the fence. But I think critics would acknowledge at this point that some of the targeted criticisms of Pelini’s time in Lincoln have waned over time, especially given the ugly way the program collapsed in 2017.

Or maybe critics stick to their opinion of Pelini. Whatever the case, you know the following: Of all the key figures in Nebraska’s football program over the past 20 years, no one has triggered a more heated discussion than Pelini.

Eichorst and Riley do not polarize because the vast majority of people believe that their union was a complete disaster.

I consider Bill Callahan an excellent soccer head. Few Nebraska fans would call him Husker’s head coach (he was 27-22 years old). In other words, it doesn’t polarize at all. Steve Pederson is also not the man who hired Callahan and presented him with a contract extension in 2007. The same applies to the former Chancellor of Nebraska, Harvey Perlman. Would someone with a clear mind say Perlman is good for Husker football?

Osborne is too popular to be viewed as polarizing. In the eyes of many Husker fans, Frank Solich also falls under the beloved category. Should Frank have been fired in 2003? Well, that can still be a polarizing topic for fans, but not as hot as the Pelini discussions.

Pelini was loved by players and assistants because he was extremely loyal. I would pay to see how Pelini responded to a doctor who asked him to fire an assistant on the phone. Talk about flying sparks.

Of course, he doesn’t have to worry about such an incident at the LSU, where he works for Ed Orgeron for $ 2.3 million a year. Maybe we shouldn’t be surprised that Pelini took the job. He told me more than once over the years that he felt comfortable in Baton Rouge, which has a large Catholic community. His personality also goes well with the hard work of the LSU program.

At least in one respect, Pelini is a great retreat from former LSU Defense Coordinator Dave Aranda, notes Scott Rabalais, columnist for The Advocate in Baton Rouge.

“In all the exercises that I did in Aranda’s four seasons at LSU, I can’t remember that his voice was ever more audible than a conversation level,” Rabalais writes. “Pelini is heard. That is a promise.”

Difficult to contradict.