Steven M. Sipple: Rimington Trophy winner Biadasz defeats fears and ultimately his position | National sport

It was Tyler Biadasz’s worst fear in the world.

Then suddenly it wasn’t like that anymore.

As an outstanding player at Amherst (Wisconsin) High School, Biadasz would never have thought that one day he would start at the center for his beloved Wisconsin Badgers. After all, he never played center for his high school in the city 1,035. But there he was on September 1, 2017, a Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium, and as a red shirt newbie, he shot the ball against the state of Utah with wide eyes.

“The first trip was decent. We had a first loss and I hit the ball well,” he recalls. “On the second trip, we fiddled with the click under the middle, and that was like my greatest fear in the world. I went to the sidelines and asked:” OK, that just happened, but it’s just like you react. “I thought it couldn’t be my worst fear in the world because it had already happened.

“You have to keep going, you know?”

Biadasz went on. He started each of his 41 games in Wisconsin and was the first badger center to win the Rimington Trophy last month. Although Biadasz will not be present for the presentation dinner at the Rococo Theater in downtown Lincoln on Saturday evening – he is scheduled to undergo arthroscopy on Friday – he recognizes the award with such a prestigious trophy from his high school Background.

Let’s put it this way: He really didn’t know for sure that he would play in college until he arrived on campus and noticed a number 61 jersey in his locker.

“I think, ‘OK, that doesn’t look like a defensive number,'” he said.

Then he looked down and saw the bulky knee braces and the studs for offensive Lineman in front of his locker.

“I’m like,” Okay, looks like I’m playing crime, “he said.” I still feel a little bit crazy because I’ve never played in the middle before I went to Wisconsin. I learned it from scratch. ”

Cameron Jürgens from central Nebraska can obviously refer to this. He had never played in the middle before taking on the position as a red shirt newcomer for the Huskers last season. He struggled with unpredictable snapshots in the early stages of the season before addressing the issue throughout the season. Although Biadasz had a smoother job transition, he fully understands his challenging nature.

“I thought,” OK, I can snap a soccer ball, that’s easy, “but it’s actually more than that,” he said. “You have to snap and kick. You have to be technically perfect. You have to be on your keys. Then you suddenly have to get your hands ready, you have to take your snap hand off the ball. It.” I needed a little bit to get everything down.

“You really need hundreds or almost thousands of repetitions to bring that feeling down so you get it right every time. Sometimes I had trouble shooting the ball with the shotgun because I never did before college. You try to get full. ” -Participate in a game outside the zone, and sometimes you can get caught if you don’t take the right steps to get closer.

“Bottom line, you need to remember that the game starts with you so you can’t screw up the snapshot.”

Biadasz notes that Wisconsin’s head coach Paul Chryst and offensive coach Joe Rudolph recognized his potential when most coaches didn’t. At this point, you don’t have to be Bill Parcells to notice Biadasz’s skill, though Dave Rimington – after whom the trophy is named – says that some people might overlook the ability of the 6-foot-3,321-pound badger, run and drag on Jet Sweeps and other outdoor run games.

“Tyler can move for a tall man,” said Rimington. “He’s not a diver. He has everything under control. A lot of big boys who come around the corner only dive because they can’t really keep up with the defensive backs and linebackers. They’re just trying to cut people.”

“But Tyler seems to have run over people.”

Wisconsin appears to have run over people. When it reached the Rose Bowl this season, the Badgers averaged 233.1 meters and ranked 15th nationwide. Biadasz’s career at UW coincided with that of Jonathan Taylor, whose 6,174 meters are most in the history of the Football Bowl Subdivision. Both Taylor and Biadasz miss out on their senior season to participate in the NFL draft, and Biadasz does his training in Orange County, California.

ESPN rates it as the No. 1 center in the draft and predicts that it will be selected as No. 51 overall (second round).

So, another Wisconsin offensive lineman is coveted by NFL teams.

“We are very proud of this,” said Biadasz of the program’s aggressive line tradition. “I think you can take this season as an example. I have a feeling that we have had a lot of doubts in the coming season. I’ve been asked again and again, ‘Hey, what are you doing with four starters?’ I said,” Hey, it’s not a big deal, they’re gone and we have great players who will be promoted. “I think how we played this year is a great example that there is no year out for our line. We have great players and a great coaching staff.

“We see ourselves as technicians and have a great character as a line of attack. In most cases we make the offensive successful and we determine how the game should go. We are very proud of it.”

Spoken like a perfect center – in this case the winner of the Rimington Trophy.