Steven Mnuchin tried to hit Greta Thunberg

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is currently attending the World Economic Forum and the former investment banker / film producer has decided to take the opportunity to publicly dismiss the youthful climate activist Greta Thunberg.

When asked about Thunberg’s call to separate public and private sector investors from fossil fuel companies, Mnuchin replied with a careless “Who?”

“Is she the chief economist or who is she? I’m confused, “he joked, because he apparently thinks it’s strange when the person in charge of our country’s economy pretends he doesn’t know what is probably the most famous current activist in the world.

Then he explained his joke and said, “After studying economics, she can go back and explain that to us.”

The complacency suffocated.

Imagine you produce Suicide Squad and then claim that you are smarter than anyone. https://t.co/N973LllFVn

– Brock Wilbur (@brockwilbur) January 23, 2020

It’s not just that Mnuchin believes that only people with a university degree should have a voice in this conversation, but that everyone knows that even if Thunberg had a degree in economics, Mnuchin wouldn’t care. He’d have a lot more excuses to belittle her and fire her.

If you don’t have a degree in economics like Greta, you’ll be ridiculed for not having one.

If you have one like me, they say it is illegal.

Haters will hate and deniers will deny. They will deny logic, science, and environmental consensus to protect the oligarchy. https://t.co/6b0S40MQk2

– Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC), January 23, 2020

Incidentally, the Washington Post spoke to an economist to ask if Mnuchin had any reason for his ridicule. He does not.

“It is Economics 101 that tells us that if there is a difference between private costs and costs for society, that difference should be factored into the decision making process,” said economist Gernot Wagner. “And if I say that, the private individual will of course not; it is up to someone who has the power – say the finance minister – to steer economic policy in the right direction.”

It makes sense that Mnuchin and Thunberg do not agree on economic issues – not only because Thunberg has no degree, but because Mnuchin has repeatedly proven that his chosen commercial brand is rooted in maximum corruption and brings maximum profit for himself.

Dude, whose bank has sealed over 27 cents for the home of a 90-year-old woman, does not respect a 17-year-old and asks world leaders to use their influence to save the planet

– David Beard (@dabeard) January 23, 2020

No, we should instead listen to Mnuchin – a man with no more than a bachelor’s degree who has been accused of asset depletion and investigated by the OIG for tax resource abuse, who has been involved in a long line of questionable foreclosures and $ 80 million in bad films has lost offers. https://t.co/AcMqawtNSo

– Myke Cole (@MykeCole) January 23, 2020

Since Steve Mnuchin believes that Greta Thunberg must study economics, AOC and Elizabeth Warren have taught him a lesson about his economic failure this time. He’s acting like a bully now, but he wasn’t as tough when they called him out. pic.twitter.com/vzsZQliA5s

– Adam Best (@adamcbest) January 23, 2020

After all, Thunberg, who also takes part in the World Economic Forum, looks unimpressed as always.

My gap year ends in August, but no college degree is needed to realize that our remaining 1.5 ° carbon budget and ongoing fossil fuel subsidies and investments are not adding up. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/1virpuOyYG

– Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 23, 2020

Either tell us how we can achieve this climate protection or explain to future generations already affected by the climate crisis why we should abandon our climate protection commitments. 2.3

– Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 23, 2020

