Steven Souza Jr. doing the job on great-tuning his swing

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — If knee medical procedures and a hand blister are not able to quit him, then rust doesn’t appear to be to stand a prospect versus Steven Souza Jr.

Wonderful-tuning his swing looks to be Souza’s largest obstacle now as the outfielder attempts to secure a place on the Cubs’ Opening Day roster.

“I assume the timing of staying off a calendar year is a problem, for certain,” manager David Ross explained. “He’s a dude that is likely to have to continue to have all those at-bats. The timing is going to get off from time to time, and how to reign that back in right after a yr off from at-bats, I don’t choose that lightly. But anything he’s done has been fantastic, and I expect him to develop and shift ahead.”

Souza missed the full 2019 time after he slipped on property plate and blew out his knee as a member of the Diamondbacks. The injury happened just times prior to the start off of the regular period.

All informed, Souza experienced an ACL tear, an LCL tear, a partial PCL tear and a posterior lateral capsule tear in his remaining knee. Striving to show that he’s agile again, he played his first recreation (four innings) in heart field around the weekend, with just one particular plate visual appearance, in which he tried three bunts for the reason that of the hand blister.

With the hand demonstrating advancement, Souza is expected to return to action Wednesday towards the Padres.

“Just the much more I get out there, just the superior I’m likely to really feel, but I’d be lying if I didn’t say how pleased I am with in which I am suitable now,” mentioned Souza, who has 70 property operates in five big-league seasons with a .740 OPS. “It’s just some small things, ordinary spring-schooling things that I’m making an attempt to get the job done via, and at the conclude of the day, I come to feel like I will be all set when we break [camp].”

Souza hit a property run off Yu Darvish in a simulated game Friday as his hand blister was starting to build.

“That’s been a big problem from every person, appropriate? Is my energy still there?” Souza mentioned. “For me it hasn’t even been a problem. For me, I received into a ball in reside [batting practice], but that doesn’t matter. To hit that ball and go to useless center, which is wherever my electricity is, it’s just one more verify point.”

Ready for No. 1

Ross mentioned he’ll wait around until the weekend to announce his Opening Working day starter. The honor is predicted to go to Darvish or Jon Lester.

The rotation is predicted to abide by with Kyle Hendricks, Jose Quintana and Tyler Chatwood, who struck out 4 in 3⅔ scoreless innings towards the Giants.

Roster moves

The Cubs designed 8 roster moves, and suitable-hander Michael Rucker was returned to the firm right after he was chosen by the Orioles in the December Rule 5 draft.

Appropriate-handers Adbert Azolay and Colin Rea and infielder Zack Limited were optioned to Course AAA Iowa, even though catcher Miguel Amaya was optioned to Course AA Tennessee.

People assigned to minimal-league camp integrated infielders Carlos Asuaje and Corban Joseph, outfielder Noel Cuevas and utilityman Trent Giambrone.