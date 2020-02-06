Steven Spielberg and other Hollywood stars honor Kirk Douglas

Steven Spielberg, Danny DeVito, Rob Reiner and Catherine Zeta-Jones paid tribute to Kirk Douglas, who passed away on Wednesday.

The actor, who starred in classic Hollywood films like Spartacus, 20,000 miles under the sea and lust for life, died on February 5 at his home in Los Angeles. The message was confirmed by his son Michael Douglas in a statement on Instagram. Douglas is survived by his children, grandchildren and 65-year-old wife Anne Buydens Douglas. He was 103 years old.

After the news of his death, many personalities in the entertainment industry have reported in mourning on social media. DeVito called the late star an “inspiring scalawag”, while Reiner described him as “an icon in the Pantheon of Hollywood”. “He queued up to crack the blacklist. My love goes to my friend Michael and the whole family, ”added Reiner.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, wife of Michael Douglas and daughter-in-law of Kirk, also paid tribute to Instagram. “My darling Kirk, I will love you for the rest of my life,” she wrote. “I already miss you. Sleep well …”

Steven Spielberg said in a statement according to The Hollywood Reporter that he was “honored” to have worked with Douglas. “Kirk kept his charisma as a movie star until the end of his wonderful life and I am honored to have been a small part of his last 45 years,” he said. “I will miss his handwritten notes, letters and fatherly advice, and his wisdom and courage – even beyond such breathtaking work – will be enough to inspire me for the rest of me.”

Kirk Douglas. The inspiring Scalawag. 103 years on this earth. That has a nice sound! Great hang out with you man.

KIrk Douglas will always be an icon in the Hollywood Pantheon. It was his turn to crack the blacklist. My love goes to my friend Michael and the whole family.

Condolences to the family of Kirk Douglas. What an incredible icon he was in this industry! 😞

The legendary actor Kirk Douglas passed away today at the age of 103. As an Oscar winner and winner of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Douglas was a champion for many just causes and lived a long and glorious life. He has been worshiped and loved and will be missed.

“I wanted to be an actor in second grade as a child. I played and my mother made a black apron and I played a shoemaker. After the performance, I (my father) gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone. -Kirk Douglas

Goodbye to a Hollywood legend. pic.twitter.com/vnu1Hkb2FA

I will always be in awe. May your memory be a blessing forever #KirkDouglas https://t.co/9zEWwyUzic

Church! A pillar of Hollywood has fallen. Nobody danced on Viking oars like you! Have a good trip, stud! https://t.co/FtQDuDLcT6

