[steven-spielberg’s-daughter-arrested-in-nashville-on-domestic-assault-demand]

Posted: Mar two, 2020 / 09: 41 AM PST / Up to date: Mar 2, 2020 / 09: 41 AM PST

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The daughter of famed director Steven Spielberg was arrested in Nashville in excess of the weekend soon after an alleged incident of domestic violence against her fiance.

Mikaela Spielberg, 23, was booked into the Metro jail Saturday early morning on a cost of domestic assault with bodily injury.

In accordance to an arrest warrant, Spielberg and her fiance experienced been drinking at a Nashville bar. As the couple returned from the bar about four a.m. Saturday, the two reportedly received into an argument.

The warrant states a impolite remark was made and Spielberg then began throwing objects at her fiance, putting him in the hand and causing him a visible harm.

Detectives stated Spielberg changed her story of what happened numerous periods and furnished conflicting statements.

Spielberg was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Saturday morning. She was launched on a $1,00 bond and a court docket day was established for the early morning of March 9.