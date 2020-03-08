Steven Universe has a dream and some nightmares in the future this week

Photo: Steven UniverseTV Reviews All our TV reviews are in one place.

Maybe it’s not hard to compare the rest of the media with “Twin Peaks” at this point: The Return, but there’s no denying that Stephen’s Future tells a more harsh story of what the universe is going to do to undermine the heroic optimism. Is it really “always happy”? And is it possible? The answer is yes in most children’s movies and TV shows. However, Rebecca Sugar and her team are on a more difficult path, risking staying clean with Steven while managing the end of the first five chapters and his teenage years. But how can he move on to the next adventure when he has finished the world? How much of a life or career in the world would be appropriate?

This is the main fight In Dreams (A), A stunning 11-minute television that shows Stephen suffering from nightmares reflecting his concerns. The images are simple at first – Steven’s dream of having a crystal-clear meeting of the Stones, but disappears as the door reaches them. Later, they become more abstract, their moods deteriorate, and Peridot’s face becomes a test case.

Mixed up with a simple story: Steven tries to stick with Peridot as his favorite show is revived, but the new stories are more soapy and frustrated with less movement. So Peridot makes a brilliant idea to rewrite the story in the way they want it. It’s fun, working together on a story map and even writing Steven for the show. But as with most episodes this season, everything stems from Steven’s greatest fears.

As in every episode, the writers come up with new ways to describe Steven’s concerns, each with one single theme: Steven is in need and nobody around him understands how much his personality is so twisted. I wonder if the series will end with Steven on therapy and trying to rebuild his feelings. This is a show for children, but therapy is just as important as everyone else, and it is quite hopeful that this ending will go to fantasy. The opening of the film quickly played the storybook with this idea before it was over to finish a more personal, personal narrative.

So if this episode is more the same, why do I appreciate it so much? Well, it’s all in progress. The fake television show’s plot lines are complicated by Steven’s nightmares, often wondering if Peridot actually was there, and only part of Steven’s imagination when addressing the issues of denial. In a way, Peridot is the perfect character to make an experimental episode because his unbeaten sense of humor is as unexpected as Steven’s mind. It’s great to see him, especially since he feels like it might be the last time.

If you haven’t noticed, I like to compare Stephen’s universe with other shows. It is a cartoon that the regular show enjoyed in the 80s, which felt like a direct reaction to the media in the 90s and early 2000s. Any follower can see how nostalgia shapes the feel and aesthetics of the Cartoon Network in a way that sets it apart from other networks. But unlike the Permanent Show and Adventure Hours, Steven Universe receives most of the nostalgic parts of the media focused on women or girls. Stephen’s powers stem from love and goodness as magical girl anime or magical girl characters like Cher Horowitz, Elle Woods and most importantly Buffy Summers.

Listen to me: Steven Universe looks like the scary sixth season of the future Buffy the Vampire Slayer. After the Scooby Gang resurrects him, Buffy returns to a world where he doesn’t feel comfortable with death. Instead of just going on with his life, he sees a second adulthood with all the neglect and chaos that comes to him. Steff, like Buffy, was very nervous in the first half of the future, unable to communicate normally with friends and family. He’s just a crisis guy growing up – like Buffy’s Monster of the Week and the Big Bad plot line. No doubt there was humor and love, but there was always the danger of fighting in the corner. It’s easy to be positive when the world depends on it, but being positive for yourself is a totally different struggle. Now he has to figure out how to live for himself.

“Bismuth Random” (B) Stephen is learning whether to become a human again and whether this is possible for him. This episode is also a welcome return from Connie, who hasn’t been found in most seasons. She goes out to Bismuth, Pearl and Steven, to roll around and make hijinks. With Bismuth Pearls! (!) Fantasy fan club (!) Connie has made new friends at the cram school (!) And Steven … well, he can’t skate. Or talk to Connie. Or go for a second without a freakout. After the ingenuity of “Dreams,” it is a bit annoying to see that there is no clear path for Stephen to move forward. How many times do we go to watch Steven’s panic attack this season, and what does it lead to? Will we find her anxiety disorder? I just want a few answers, please.

Regardless of my bookings, this is a really entertaining episode. Pearl’s fan club is an entertaining group and laughs at me a few times in toilet paper. Bismuth / Pearl pairing is a leader for me, but I can’t deny that it looks sweet. Strangely enough, the episode doesn’t really spend much time getting to know each other again with Steven and Connie. I know Shawn is trying to handle Stephen’s isolation at home, but if there’s anyone who can figure it out, it’s Connie. Again, when I saw Stevonnie my heart melted, so it’s hard to be mad. It was a dream to watch them roll over in the rolling pitch.

Critical observations:

Did they join us with Bismuth Pearl to forget the Hot Biker Girl? If so, it didn’t work. But let me.

Pearl’s favorite song is perfect for being a commercial jingle.

Will Steven ever go to high school? College? Everywhere?

Is mankind now accustomed to the Gemes, or is it just something on the Beach?

Stevonnie skates is a song “Can’t Take Me” by Emily King. The music that was first shown outside the show? Let me know in the comments!

Emily King’s newest album, “Decor,” came out last year and is very good.

. collect