Stevens County resident tests positive for COVID-19

STEVENS CO., Wash. — A affected individual in Stevens County has tested beneficial for COVID-19, according to a release from the Northeast Tri-County Wellness District.

The well being district was notified about the positive success on Friday morning,

The wellbeing district did not supply specifics about the patient’s age, but mentioned they are in isolation and obtaining health-related treatment. NETCHD will be notifying probable close contacts and these people today will be given supplemental advice and precautions they must choose.

“With a developing amount of conditions in Washington Point out and the United States, the threat to the standard

general public is raising,” wellness officers mentioned. “It is most likely that far more instances will be verified in our space in the foreseeable future. The threat to the regional local community is being assessed frequently and public overall health suggestions will be updated, as

required, primarily based on the existing chance.”

However this is the very first verified situation in Stevens County, there are cases described in neighboring parts. On Thursday, Spokane County claimed its ninth verified situation and there are more than 1,376 situation statewide.

