Stickman Legends Mod Apk (v2.4.49) + Infinite Money + Active Skills

Stickman Legends Mod Apk

Action

4.5 out of 5 stars

v2.4.49

March 18, 2020

What is the specialty of Stickman Legends v2.4.48 Mod Apk

Light and darkness are sides. Light attracts hope and faith in which hidden mysteries, when compared, when forces are represented by darkness. There is a desire to remain in the dark to resist demons and bring hope and light. It’s the primary part of Stickman Legends: You are brave enough to face the cruel demons

Story

As night falls, evil grows with it. They want to destroy all mankind and make the light disappear forever. As a warrior with experienced combat skills, as a killer master, you will take part in battles with monsters, zombies and night forces and bring peace to your homeland. It’s a mad war in which aggressive zombies are constantly attacking. Many warriors have joined the battle and cannot return, so the most important thing to keep in mind is not to lose and fight at all costs.

Let’s say “Stickman Legends” is a very popular action game on the Google Play store. This game is my favorite and very addictive game. This game was created by ‘ZITGA PTE LTD‘. If you like to play the role of Warrior in the Action Game and like to kill zombies, monsters and powerful opponents like Hollywood Movies, we recommend that you play this game once.

Stickman Legends – An offline and online game. This game is the biggest combination of RPG and RPV. No more worrying about the internet, now you can enjoy it every time and everywhere you have a full action gaming experience. Like other fighting games, you will face a terrible adventure world, against many zombies, monsters and powerful opponents, but you also have the opportunity to show your shooting skills in shooting games. Get ready to become the biggest player in these legends of Stickman Games and Master Stickman!

Playing

I believe that sport has gameplay, but the game is much faster and crazy. If there were all 1v1 antagonist conflicts in Shadow Fight, then there are many enemies in this match.

They attack until it takes your life, you continuously. As a result, you have to cultivate your fighting skills and learn the skills that are powerful to destroy them. Weapons are friends of warriors in battle. The power of these warriors is not limited to a particular match. Your personality is growing stronger, your electricity is unlimited. When you learn how to improve and improve, you will learn new skills.

The larger the amount, the more zombies and creatures. Be careful, because the boss of the game may seem at any time. The problem of this game is divided into five amounts such as Hard, Regular, Extreme, Nightmare and Hell. In practice fighting is the pickup method for you. Some creatures have firearms that are powerful and harmful.

Warriors

The Stickman Legends character system is extremely influential with powerful warriors divided into several different classes such as Archer, Warriors, Monks, Assassins … Some of these characters are the Lion Sword, the Legendary Ninja Warrior, the Elite Hunter, a powerful mange, or the strongest warrior is the Dark-Hunter Legend. Each character has different skills, you need to practice skills and combos in a flexible way to harness the power of each character.

Modes

Stickman Legends has four modes to choose from, including Classics, Infinity Tower, Time Attack and Trick Game. In addition to the two classic modes, you must race against time in Time Attack mode and complete the required game missions in a limited time. The most interesting mode is a trick game where parameters and skills change. This mode will surprise you. In addition to PvE mode, you can join or invite your friends in the PvP Arena.

Graphic Design

Stickman games usually have relatively simple 2D graphics, not many colors. But Stickman’s legends are quite the opposite. The game features stunning 3D graphics with stunning combat effects, crazy fighting scenes. The warriors are designed in a quiet style. In addition, the sounds of metal touching each other, the screams of the monsters increase the excitement of the game.

Conclude

Overall, I think it’s a great RPG game of the year. Do you want to be a warrior, fight and protect the world? Currently Stickman Legends allows you to download iOS and Android operating systems for free, you can download them via the link below the article.

Fun to play for free but pay in advance. FROM THE BEGINNING: – The game is an excellent, fast-paced action hack and slash with simple, precise controls except some skills that change your attack type. -Limited assembly, all char characters have the same passive and linear stature progression. -Advertising game, daily ads, post-battle ads, bonus ads. -Advantage system refinement 60% chance, but failed 5x in one row. AFTER PURCHASE tried to buy first for chars, then try to reach the maximum level – Only after battle ads where they are removed, bonus and daily ads are still there – You will see the absurd amount of grind and time you need to do to reach 1 char per lv500 and you must have the best fixtures (which almost only event + money to earn) to complete the highest difficulty.

It is necessary to make money to fight in PVP. you can fully enjoy the game without participating in it. Overall a very good and fun game. If you only purchased characters, consider it a full game. Better accessories will not change the game. Wish: controller support, more diverse char skills, Story, no ads after purchase. I survived if there are multiple enemies (maybe because of phone restrictions)

You can play Epic Battle In Fighting Games

In every adventure battle you play a warrior who is on his way to victory in the dark world. At the beginning of the war, a ninja warrior must fight dangerous monsters that constantly attack. Kill them all with great controls and try to hit the demons and their magical powers at the same time. It’s a very tough fight all the time, so you have the mood, courage and passion to control this world of Stickman legends ?!

In this game you get nice design, effect and graphics

You’ll be amazed at the amazing graphics and sound effects of Stickman’s legends. Become a stickman hero, become a ninja hero, do some crazy powerful magic and burn the world of darkness. In addition, there is a slow pace at the end of each wing that will surprise you!

Play with tons of different accessories

Enjoy using more supplements in the best RPG games. Some zombies, monsters are extremely dangerous and you need more powerful weapons than the original. Collect them to be better and stronger in the fight against them!

Stickman legends have unlimited items and skills

Stickman has different characters in the legends and level, attack, defense and hp are really important how to deal with zombie enemies. Don’t forget to improve your hero’s strength several times and improve your items and skills with gold, gems that wipe out enemies at first glance in any battle.

Provides global ratings

Take your ninja warriors to the top by fighting in an intelligent and efficient way. Meet friends around the world and compete with your heroes with your friends.

“Stickman Legend” is an unforgettable experience, the series is the best choice in Stickman Games and Ninja Games.

What’s new in Stickman Legends

1. Get what you want on this Black Friday with our limited offer offer;

2. Fix some errors;

3. Change some configurations related to in-game advertising;

4. Optimize and upgrade the game.

Stickman Legends Mod Apk

1. user-: So far after playing the game for one month, I’ve found that the game is really fun and fun, but one thing really annoys me and it’s a combining system because I lost as 5 masks of greed (Mog) even though I use Sun Stone that give + 60% success in combining both items + material called sacred dust, it’s really hard to get, and it bothers me thinking about another farm and at the same time I think I could lose it again. It was good and bad exp.

2. user-: Fun gaming and many things to sort out. If you’re the kind of person who likes to take a break in action from time to time, you’ll love what this game has to offer! The only “complaint” is that the controls of the various actions are too close to each other. People with big fingers will use actions that were not intended to be used at this particular time! Overall, the graphics are cool and the game is positive and fun !!

3. user-: They were all very good. However, this is not suitable for mobile games. It must come in Playstation – 2, Computer Games and many other video games. Great and amazing video game. The levels were very hard, however, because they could not allow me to kill some small little monsters and not allow me to finish the level that had only 100% life. This only contributes to improvement. Offer and show stronger factors for heroes as well.

Tips for professionals -:

