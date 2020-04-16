Stilish “Selah And The Spades” Calls, Clique Or Cult? : NPR

Selah (Lovie Simone) rules school in Selah and the Spades.

Pressed by a busy mother and a school principal with a very stuffed shirt, Selah (Lovie Simone), a black graduating senior, plays the queen bee on five factions of students who are coming to war with a cheap school and ethnically diverse that is literally covered in ivy. Each faction has its own subculture, its own exchange currency and its own turf to defend it. Selah’s group, Spades, disposes of cash, booze and pills to those who offer fealty, and occasionally connects those who don’t. Once upon a time he is the heroine, monster and vulnerable teenager at the heart of Tayarisha Poe’s first impressive feature, Selah and the Spades, a YA gangster film that doubles as a soulful meditation on beauty and beauty. the danger of power, when all means justify the end of maintaining that power.

In open warfare with a white rival (Ana Mulvoy Ten), a self-employed blonde who desperately wants to inherit her cloak, Selah beats and subtly seduces Paloma (Celeste O’Connor), a girl of her own. a freshman study sees the shades of what was before her own. Both actresses are nice to look at as they are finished with Poe’s overly revealing script.

A talented photographer, Paloma acts as our window on this complicated scenario, where she takes part without realizing that she is being drawn into the shooting of her new friend by all who stand in her way, including her once bent side, Maxie. (As Maxie, Jharrel Jerome is as magnetic as Barry Jenkins was in daylight.) From minute to minute, Selah presents as a power hungry rider – or she, well, seventeen and struggling with a serious attitude problem. By making her imperious and uncertain, she professes indifference to the usual adolescent obsessions. Despite the discreetly strong current flowing and flowing between her and Paloma, she claims she is not interested in sex or romance. “Why not just do things that keep you from crying in the bathrooms?” ask me. Scheduling and asserting control is more fun – unless it is, for no girl. Like many who mobilize others for their dirty work for them, Selah is deeply uncertain: Around her ambitious mother (Gina Torres) she is as submissive and fearful of her readiness and determination at school. Driven by anger and fear, she cannot see that a click can easily slide into a cult.

Slowly backed by her cinematographer, Jomo Fray, Poe has an assured grasp of light and composition of the frame, and a weird way with a neon palette that floods in the deceptive rituals with which young people adore routines. school sweetheart. A drawing of Poe’s coils can be tiring in his endless swing between escalating battles when an informant is suspected in Selah’s obedient ranks. A secret betrayal story emerges in the light that threatens to tear apart Selah’s iron and draw her friendship with Paloma, who has a stronger heart. As the film progresses to a potentially tragic climax, click wars show less interest than the struggles of these two young girls with adult authority, with themselves and with each other.

Poe’s sensibility is openly feminist, however Selah and the Spades is built on a central ambivalence that favors the girl’s power but warns against her abuse. Although the race does not emerge directly, it is deeply and implicitly embedded in both the faction wars and the director’s vibrant visual aesthetic. For all the dressing of its genre, finally Selah and the Spades (along with other impressive original recent debuts such as Pariah, Little Woods and Moonlight) represents the voice of a fresh new generation of budding black producers. from above the inner poverty tales of the city. or tie them to a more introspective spirit. By stating their right to make films about what keeps their boats afloat.