Still mild for Tuesday with occasional rain showers, then temperatures drop tonight

STILL MILD, BUT RETURN OF SHOWING POSSIBILITIES: Tuesday remains mild, but there are occasional showers. It’s a mild start with temperatures in the lower 40s to almost 50 degrees. There are some rain showers, so the umbrella is needed for the morning commute. The rest of Tuesday is still very mild and the shower tendencies continue. Expect afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. A few showers are expected through the evening and there will be many clouds. The wind is blowing north and there is a breeze. As a result, the temperatures drop all night long. Expect daytime lows to fall in the 40s through the 30s. The chance for a few showers remains.

COOLING & UNCHANGED: Wednesday is the chance for a couple of showers and it remains mild. High temperatures occur after midnight and are in the late 1940s for many, and for most people fall into the 1930s. The best shower is in the morning with dry time, but lots of clouds in the afternoon. The afternoon temperatures are in the mid to late 30’s, so they don’t move much. Thursday brings the chance for more showers as temperatures start to get cooler. There is a possibility that something will mix with sleet and / or freezing rain in the morning before it becomes a normal chance of rain in the afternoon. The best chance for this is in our counties north and northwest. The temperatures reach the 1940s. Friday brings more shower opportunities with temperatures in the 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Don’t count the winter yet – the weekend offers a chance of some snow! Saturday begins with sunshine, but the clouds gather in the afternoon. Highs are in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s. A weak system passes the area towards the southeast overnight, and this is a route that prefers all snow. The question will be whether this system is close enough to the region to bring snow accumulation and there is a good chance at the moment. Stay tuned for updates as we closely monitor this potential. Depending on the route of this system, some snow showers linger in the early Sunday morning, but expect increasing sunshine in the late morning and afternoon. In the afternoon the sky is mostly sunny. The temperatures reach the lower 40s. Monday gets a little milder under a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Expect temperatures in the mid-1940s.

Stay weatherproof with FOX43! I wish you a nice Tuesday!

-Andrea Michaels

,