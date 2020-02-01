Still no sign of newborns combing the Everglades as search parties

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – The search for the baby Andrew Caballeiro continues after authorities say his father kidnapped him from his Miami home.

The newborn disappeared after his mother, grandmother and great-grandmother were found shot in their home in Miami-Dade, according to local authorities.

The baby’s father, Ernesto Caballeiro, is suspected of these murders. An Amber Alert was issued nationwide early Wednesday.

Pasco MPs found Caballeiro’s body in a remote part of the district Wednesday afternoon, more than 500 km from where he was reported to have taken the baby with an AR-15 rifle. According to Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco, Caballeiro seemed to have shot himself.

An exhaustive search through forests and fields soon followed.

“We were looking for the bloodhounds out there, the bloodhounds had nothing,” Nocco told reporters on Wednesday. “There was no indication that the child was in the area.”

Investigators turned their attention south again. Search teams were out in the Everglades on Friday, on the route they believe the baby’s father drove to look for signs of Andrew.

Back in Miami, the loved ones who left the newborn hold onto hope.

“If someone has Andrew to hand him over, we won’t file a complaint,” said Melchor Izquierdo, one of the child’s relatives. “It’s all we have left.”

The authorities have given no motive for the murders.