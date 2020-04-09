Stimulus check: Federal deposit will start within a few days

With more than 16 million Americans unemployed today, many wait for a federal payment promise, a key part of the U.S. Government’s $ 2.2 trillion economic rescue package to address the coronavirus pandemic. There are people. Adults earning less than $ 75,000 will each receive $ 1,200 and the first check will land within a few days.

Some people see payments hitting their accounts through direct deposits early next week. The first check begins on the week of April 13, with Michigan representative Debbie Dingell in a blog post. Its first round is expected to include 60 million payments to Americans.

Millions may be waiting for weeks or months while money is still set to start flowing. This is due to the staggered approach adopted by the IRS and the US Treasury to initially direct payments to taxpayers who provided their deposit information directly to tax authorities through their 2018 or 2019 tax filings. Dingel said the first round involved social security recipients who provided deposit information directly on the federal tax return.

For millions of Americans, money cannot come immediately. Despite the economic expansion of the past 11 years, many households in the United States remain a small number of people who have lost salary away from financial catastrophe. According to a new study by Northwest Mutual, about one-third had missed one-third of their salary before the pandemic occurred, because they had to skip debt or bills.

“For many, this is about keeping the lights on or putting food on the table,” said Matt Schultz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree, a website. “That’s why these checks are so important.”

According to a recent survey of more than 1,000 Americans, about seven in ten respondents recently said that LendingTree needed stimulus. The top two answers when asked how they spend money are grocery payments and bill payments, showing the impact of unemployment and falling incomes on millions of households.

Second payment

Payment by the second stimulating check is likely to be made about 10 days after the first round, and the IRS did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 and received social security benefits through direct deposits Send payment to social security beneficiary. Dingel said. Almost all social security beneficiaries who do not file a tax return benefit their direct deposits, she added.

Third payment

Dingel said the third payment will begin the week of May 4. This round will be sent by check to individuals who have not provided their deposit information directly to the IRS. The first people to receive these checks are those with the lowest incomes, and the IRS is moving to higher incomes each week.

About 5 million paper checks are issued per week. This means that it can take up to 20 weeks to receive all checks. According to the Associated Press, the timeline will delay some checks until the week of August 17.

Can I provide direct deposit information to IRS?

After all, the portal developed by the Treasury to include direct deposit information is not yet operational. Consumers who have not yet filed a tax return for 2019 can still file their direct deposit information and include it in their tax return.

Can I track stimulus checks?

At the moment there is no tool on the IRS site to track stimulus checks, but tax authorities have stated that they will send a letter to the recipient of the stimulus check about 15 days after the payment has been made “ for security reasons ” You.

The IRS stated that “this letter will provide information on how payments were made and how to report if payments were not received.” “If the taxpayer is not sure that he has received a legitimate letter, the IRS will prompt the taxpayer to first access IRS.gov to protect against fraudsters.”

