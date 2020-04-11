Stimulus Checks up to $ 4,700 Beginning to Arrive in Bank Accounts

Americans who are eligible for a coronavirus economic stimulus package have begun to see payments arriving in their accounts. A one-time payment from the US Treasury is seen to help ease the pressures of a major economic downturn as a result of a coronavirus outbreak.

Stuart Sopp, chief executive officer of the current mobile banking startup, told The Wall Street Journal that “the first batch of payments” payments from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act have begun to appear in their customer accounts.

Sopp said Current data showed that about 40 percent of deposits so far were $ 1,200, although some were as high as $ 4,700 depending on household specifics and other factors.

Those who qualify for payment receive a minimum of $ 1,200 if they earn less than $ 75,000. Married couples who apply for joint income of up to $ 150,000 can receive a joint payment of $ 2,400, with an additional payment of up to $ 500 available to those who live with children under the age of 18.

On Friday, Current said they had received the first government stimulus payment and would hand it over to their customers soon.

“We will continue to credit all accounts with stimulus transactions as soon as we receive them in the coming weeks and months, so please continue to check your account balance in the application and know if you haven’t been credited, that’s because we haven’t received your payment from the federal government,” said the company said in a statement.

People have also revealed that they have received payments from the government on social media.

I just received my stimulus payment.

This is all real. I know it won’t be enough for a few people, but we are all together now.

– TÃ¡n ðŸ ³ï¸ â € ðŸŒˆ (@ginandtanic) April 11, 2020

Just received my $ 1,200 stimulus payment

– Daniel Ruffner (@ruffner_daniel) 11 April 2020

I just got a $ 1200 deposit for stimulus payments!

– cipritchett (@CiPritchett) April 10, 2020

Damn it Just got my stimulus payment for only $ 1200. How many toilet paper and feminine products do you think you can buy?

– Warrior Kath – “(@kjhass) April 10, 2020

Sooo guess who just received the stimulus payment directly depositedðŸ˜ ‰

– RiðŸ‘‘ðŸŒ¸ (@ri_ah_) April 10, 2020

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) previously said payments would arrive early next week to those who have submitted their tax returns for 2018 and 2019 and official direct debit. Others, including those who have not applied for a refund or received Social Security, may have to wait weeks or even months for their payment.

The IRS has launched an online tool to help those who don’t normally have to file tax returns to help them register details to receive payments.

This feature is available on the IRS website under “Non-filer: Enter Payment Info Here.”

“People who have no file return obligations can use this tool to provide us with basic information so they can receive their Economic Impact Payments as soon as possible,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said.

“The IRS and the Free File Alliance have been working around the clock to provide this new tool to help people.”

A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service is seen August 8, 2015 in Washington, DC.

KAREN BLEIER / AFP / Getty