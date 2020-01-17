Sting Sails into Ahmanson Theater with New Musical `` The Last Ship ''

Sting sailed in Los Angeles with “The Last Ship”. It is a musical comedy which he wrote and which was inspired by his own childhood. The show has been completely redesigned since its Broadway debut in 2014. And now it has made its way to the Ahmanson Theater.

In “The Last Ship”, Sting plays the foreman of the shipyard. He tells the story of the prodigal son of a city who returns home after 17 years at sea. Upon his arrival, he discovers that the shipyard around which his city was built closes.

The decor of the show is impressive, even for the man who lived in this shipbuilding community when he was little.

“It’s state-of-the-art. What it does is recreate the vision I saw as a child,” said Sting. “This is my street. I lived at a spitting distance from a shipyard and I look back and say to myself:” God, it’s my childhood. I am seven years old again. “It’s very weird.”

Sting has been in this musical for seven years now and it always fills him with joy.

“Walking on the stage and being greeted by an audience is a very, very powerful drug. I’m not sure it’s a drug I want to give up, you know?” said Sting. “It’s a great feeling. People are very happy to see you. You keep them entertained and they are happy. They show their gratitude at the end. That’s why we do it”

Frances McNamee is his co-star for this production.

“When you get material as good, you have, like, the responsibility of making it as good as possible and improving it every time,” said McNamee. “We have a saying in our, in our, in our business,” Every show better. “And that’s it. That’s what we’re always looking for and if you have that attitude, you really can’t get bored of anything.”

Sting has a wish for the audience leaving the theater.

“I hope they go, ‘Wow! I didn’t expect that.’ It’s about surprise. All art is about surprise, “said Sting. “Each song is a surprise. New. They have to leave the current theater, ‘Boy, this is not what we expected.’

“The Last Ship” will take place at the Ahmanson Theater until February 16.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.