Stipe Miocic’s Eye Is ‘Really Good,’ Target for Summer Fight with Daniel Cormier

Play video content

exclusive

TMZSports.com

Great news for Stipe Miocic … The UFC heavyweight champ says his injured eye is recovering well … and he hopes to fight Daniel Cormier in just a few months!

“It’s really eye-catching,” Stipe told us in NYC while promoting her Fire Fire Coffee brand … “Get better. Get better every day. Change the gym slowly.”

Remember, the 37-year-old Miocic suffered a devastating retina in his August 2019 victory over Cormier – and as both Stipe and DC went down to recover, everyone was waiting for their eyes to turn. let’s go first.

Stipe says he still struggles with some eye issues – sometimes he sees “spots” – but overall, Miocic says the damage “has never been hidden in my sight, so glad to have I’m part of that. “

As for the 3rd fight between the two heavy stars, Stipe said it was “like summer” … because the UFC has booked a set of illnesses PPV fight in April and May.

Stipe definitely does not lose confidence – tells us when the guys face off, it’s “suck” for Cormier because “he’ll be gone again!”

Cormier defeated Stipe for the first time they are fighting back in 2018 – but Miocic got his belt if they clash with a rematch of UFC 241.

DC says the rubber match with Stipe will be final fight of his UFC career – Win or lose.

As for Stipe, it looks like he will continue to fight as long as he is healthy. And, then it’s likely to be in the UFC Hall of Fame for both men.

Oh, and if you’re interested in Stipe’s coffee – Miocic (who is a real firefighter when he doesn’t fight) tells us the brand is run by actual firefighters and the 10% profit goes to supporting the sick. or injured firefighters and first responders.