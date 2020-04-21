Stock market today with Jim Cramer: Disney Parks, Coca-Cola

Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 are all on the decline today at the time of publication. The fall in the oil markets is pushing all the indices down by more than 2% as investors try to measure the impact it will have on companies. Katherine Ross of TheStreet discussed the latest news on the StreetLightning stock market with Jim Cramer.

Cramer discusses the latest news in the stock market today, even when Disney Parks decides to open and earnings reports from Coca-Cola and IBM. Find out which stocks are a buy or a sell after their earnings.

Disney parks: when will they open?

Walt Disney parks are closed indefinitely during the coronavirus pandemic and will have to develop comprehensive plans to protect park visitors when they open. Cramer may no longer be gathered in too many crowds after everything is over because of his age, but he understands why people will return to the Walt Disney Parks and this iconic brand again.

Disney had two TV hits last week with Disney Sing-Along that got 10.3 live viewers and Michael Jordan’s documentary “The Last Dance” on ESPN had 6.3 million viewers. Find out more about Disney and why Cramer knows that Disney will find out how to open parks on StreetLightning.

Coca-Cola earnings report

Coke (KO) – Get Report reported stronger than expected earnings, but they got their full year’s lead and there may be problems ahead of the iconic brand. The closure of sports stadiums and concert halls will consume their income and should outstrip consumers who supply the pantry with their soft drinks.

The longer COVID-19 keeps fans away from public events serving Coca-Cola, the more the stock will fall. Cramer tells investors what to expect to go on.

IBM Earnings Report

IBM (IBM) – Get Report reported profits and posted an 18% year-on-year drop, but yesterday exceeded consensus forecasts. IBM has also withdrawn its leadership for the full year, as most companies have done in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cramer believes there may be an opportunity to purchase IBM here. Hear why Cramer thinks the time has come to buy IBM stock during this market uncertainty.

