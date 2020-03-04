[stockdale-article-office-environment-holding-passport-reasonable-sunday]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Stockdale Post Workplace is keeping a Passport Good on Sunday to enable inhabitants get a U.S. passport.

The function will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Stockdale Put up Office, situated at 5601 Stockdale Hwy. Personnel will aid residents with the software procedure and for $15 will have your passport photograph taken.

The article office endorses that buyers fill out software forms forward of time by traveling to usps.com/passport. To apply for a passport, applicants will need to bring a legitimate picture ID and a accredited copy of their beginning certification.