[‘Stockley Park is a comedy club’ – Adrian Durham in furious VAR rant just after Lo Celso escapes red in Chelsea vs Tottenham]

Adrian Durham has branded VAR ‘a complete and utter joke’ and claims the referee HQ Stockley Park is ‘a comedy club’ just after an additional farcical afternoon for video know-how.

The talkSPORT host believes VAR has ‘achieved the impossible’ and received EVEN Even worse just after Giovani Lo Celso escaped a crimson card for a stamp on Cesar Azpilicueta during Chelsea’s 2-one win above Tottenham on Saturday.

BT Sport Giovani Lo Celso did not even get booked for the problem

BT Sport Lo Celso was incredibly lucky to stay away from a pink card for this

Lo Celso caught the Blues skipper total on the shin with his studs in a nasty, ill-timed incident in the 2nd-fifty percent at Stamford Bridge.

There was a prolonged delay as the video clip assistant referee in Stockley Park watched several replays, but his determination was to permit the Spurs midfielder off the hook with out even a yellow card.

The VAR verdict was that it was not a crystal clear and obvious mistake from on-industry ref Michael Oliver simply because he felt ‘there was not any where else for him [Lo Celso] to put his foot’.

But embarrassingly the PGMOL later on admitted the mistake, stating – just before the sport had even finished – the challenge ‘ticked the boxes’ of becoming a crimson card, but reiterated it was a human becoming producing a subjective decision.

Lampard fumed at the determination, indicating VAR in its latest guise ‘is not great enough’, even though Azpilicueta admitted his shock Lo Celso was not despatched off for his ‘clear stamp’.

And Durham permit rip at the technology dwell on talkSPORT just after the match, accusing the PGMOL of not being appropriately geared up for its introduction this year.

And Sam has just advised us in commentary on @talkSPORT that Stockley Park are now admitting they obtained it Improper. All through THE Activity They have ADMITTED VAR MESSED UP. WHAT IS Heading ON???? Comedy gold. https://t.co/GULavs20r7 — talkSPORTDrive (@talkSPORTDrive) February 22, 2020

The host reported: “VAR has just achieved the impossible – it’s acquired even even worse!

“Letting refs run VAR was usually a threat, but nowadays has just been laughable.

Getty Pictures – Getty Cesar Azpilicueta confronts Giovani Lo Celso just after his stunning tackle through Chelsea’s earn above Tottenham

“Lo Celso stamped on Azpilicueta and I was shocked when Michael Oliver, who is our ideal ref, did not give it but I fell of my chair when the VAR made a decision it wasn’t a obvious and obvious error.

“Saying Lo Celso didn’t have any place else to set his foot?! Breathtakingly incorrect!

“And then, with the recreation however being enjoying out, Stockley Park admitted they bought it improper and it really should have been pink.

“Chelsea nevertheless won the sport, but Stockley Park is now a comedy club, a full joke.

“It’s unacceptably lousy, ludicrous. They practically had to carry out a VAR examine on the VAR today – unbelievable!

“People are getting kind by admiring the honesty of Stockley Park keeping their fingers up, reasonable enough, but it defeats the total stage of VAR.

“It’s remaining run badly, they weren’t ready for it this time.

“It’s a total and utter joke and some thing experienced to be completed.”

