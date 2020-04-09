Stockpile in countries with little protection for healthcare workers

Washington—The Strategic National Stockpile lacks the N95 masks, surgical masks, face shields, gowns, and other medical supplies that are desperately needed to protect the frontline healthcare professionals who treat coronavirus patients.

The Ministry of Health and Human Services told the Associated Press on Wednesday that federal stockpiling was in the process of deploying all personal protective equipment in stock.

In a statement from the HHS, a Federal document released Wednesday by the House Oversight and Reform Commission specified that approximately 90% of personal protective equipment in stockpiles was distributed to state and local governments. Such equipment is known for short as PPE.

HHS spokesperson Katie McKeogh said the remaining 10% would be left in reserve to support federal response efforts.

House chairman Carolyn B. Maloney [DN.Y.] said that the Trump administration had left the state to dig up open markets for scarce supplies, and each other in a chaotic bidding war that often pushed prices up. He said he was competing with the Fed.

“The president failed to introduce the FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency] early on, failed to nominate a state commander for the crisis, and Congress procured and managed distribution to him under the Defense Production Act. Did not make full use of the authorities they gave for important supplies. ” “He must now take action to address these deficiencies.”

Last month, healthcare workers from across the country used social media to hand wash self-portrait photos with masks sewn on their faces at home and put trash bags on scrubs to explain the shortage.

President Trump has blamed the state for failing to prepare for the pandemic and said he should rely solely on federal stocks as a last resort.

The AP reported on Sunday that the Trump administration had been spending nearly two months since the early January warning of a warning that COVID-19 could ignite a global pandemic, with a large amount of N95 until mid-March. I was waiting for the need to build a stockpile of masks and other medical supplies. By then, some state hospitals were treating thousands of infected patients without the appropriate equipment and were seeking help.

Trump exposed the first two months of the outbreak to the threat of a new virus. He ridiculed the pandemic warning as a hoax committed by Democrats and the media, and predicted until late February 26 that the number of US incidents would soon drop to zero.

The stockpile was created in 1999 and prevents the supply chain disruption of predicted Y2K computer problems. Since September 11, it has been expanded to prepare for chemistry, biology, radiation and nuclear attacks. Congress funded in 2006 for a possible influenza pandemic, many of which were used three years later during the H1N1 influenza outbreak.

When the COVID-19 crisis began, there were about 13 million N95 masks in federal stockpiles, which filter about 95% of all liquid or airborne particles and are important to prevent healthcare workers from transmitting was. This is only a small part of what hospitals need to protect workers who would normally wear new masks for each patient, but now they can only be issued for one day and last several days There are often.

According to federal contract records, HHS placed its first bulk order for the N95 mask on March 12, and then placed a bulk order on March 21. The pandemic reaches its peak.

Almost a month ago, Trump refused to require companies to increase ventilator and ventilator production, using authority under the Defense Production Act.

Asked about the AP report, the President on Sunday suggested that the state should be grateful for the shipment of supplies obtained.

“FEMA, the military, what they did is a miracle,” he said. “What they did is a miracle of getting all these things. What they did for the state is incredible.”

