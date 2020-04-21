Stocks are currently 22% overpriced according to this rule

Investors are full of fresh optimism that has brought one of the best gatherings ever. But if they are right, future returns must be great. Don’t fall into hopeful thoughts. The coronavirus crisis is already in a bubble and will shatter the profits that should fall.

Since hitting the low of 2237 on March 23, the S & P 500 has jumped 638 points [28.5%] to the closing price on Friday April 17, regaining more than half of the drop from record highs in mid-February. It was. This extraordinary jump means that Wall Street believes that its future profits are now much better than they were three weeks ago.

However, the current price refers to a level of profit that denies reality. Stock prices reflect the stream of profits companies are expected to generate over the years. The depressed outcomes of 2020 and 2021 caused by the COVID-19 outbreak are far less important than where revenues settle when restored to what is called the “normal” level. Economy.

So where will investors put their regular return on American big cap stocks based on the closing of the S & P on April 17, 2875? Over the last 60 years, the median price to market revenue has been 17.4. However, PE has been much higher in the last 30 years, averaging 21.3, which is a record low interest rate legacy that may or may not persist and is probably overkill. Start with 19.4 of the two averages and round up to 20x. We estimate that a magic wallet that makes $ 100 a year can sell for $ 2000.

The 20 PE introduction is Part 1 of what is called the “Tully-20 test.” If the “normal” profit from dividing S & P by 20 looks unreasonably high, the stock is up.

At 20 PE, S & P’s earnings per share would be $ 143.75 [2875 divided by 20 PE] when the US soared again. But wait, that’s higher than $ 139.47, based on four quarters of GAAP revenue after S & P ended 2019! The mark was a record high of 48% since the end of 2016. I also created something like a golden interlude for profit. The 2019 operating profit margin was 11.1% on average, 1.9 points higher than the 2016 profit margin, and sales for the past three years have increased by almost a quarter at an annual rate of 7.3%.

Then their trade winds turned to tornadoes. It is impossible to predict how much a pandemic will hit your bottom line. However, we know that predictions are a rapidly deteriorating moving target. On April 9, the analysts voted by Refinitiv recorded an 8.5% decline annually. A week later, their estimates almost doubled to 15.5%. Look for predictions that will continue to fall.

Again, the most important thing is where the revenue will land when the turmoil is over. The bullish move means investors are confident that EPS will jump above the 2019 peak to $ 144 and rise from there. However, at the end of 2019, earnings were like a bubble due to the unusual merging of margins and sales growth well above past levels. I’m not sure if Big Cap earnings will soon recover to $ 144, but I do know where I need to go in the three years after the good times are back to reward investors. Assuming a company pays 40% of its profits in dividends and 60% in buybacks and reinvestments in plants and products, earnings should increase by 5% a year. Long-term interest rates of 2% -2.5%, or real growth rates of 4% -4.5% including inflation.

The investor’s view that profits will relocate the flag to a position higher than the 2019 Golden Age record is probably a fancy. Therefore, S & P Frank Part 1 of the Tully-20 test. Let’s move on to Part 2. If $ 144 is a bloated starting point for a comeback, what is a reasonable base? And where does it bring reasonable value to S & P?

A good guide is the circular price-earnings ratio developed by economist Robert Schiller. CAPE uses a 10-year average of inflation-adjusted profits to smooth a volatile course, including spikes before the virus is attacked. The latest reading of “adjusted” profit by CAPE is $ 107.

Of course, that number will drop slightly with a pandemic blow. However, Schiller’s approach diversifies revenue over time, so a downward adjustment is likely to be a few dollars. Adjusting the revenue for the next 10 years using the price level of 10 years ago adds 10% to the Schiller’s number because the current number looks artificially low. After tweaking the CAPE numbers, we calculate the base of earnings per share. This is around $ 118, which is most likely to settle when the US leaves the valley.

The Tully-20 rule reaches that decision by applying 20 PEs to its benchmark. The formula gives the S & P a fair value of 2360 [20 times $ 118]. S & P is actually 5% below that number on March 23. However, as of April 17, the index is 22% above the fair value of the Tally 20 rule.

Conclusion: The latest party was bash. Get ready for a hangover.

