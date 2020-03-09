Stocks fall on the worst day of the financial crisis

U.S. stocks plummeted sharply Monday, unable to regain their position even after market auto-stabilizers started overnight and shortly after the market opened.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.8 percent, roughly in 2014, to be its highest point and worst percentage point since 2008. All stocks in the stock index fell during the day. Exxon Mobil, Boeing, J.P. Morgan Chase, Caterpillar and Chevron were the worst performers of the day, down less than 12%.

The S&P 500 was down 7.6 percent, the most since December 2008. The 11 sectors were down. Energy, down 20 percent, was the best performing sector, followed by financials, which fell 10.9 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite was down about 7.3 percent.

Monday’s sales began Sunday night after oil prices broke news of an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Last week, talks between many of the world’s largest oil producers with the aim of raising prices diminished as Russia shrank to reduce its production far enough away to reduce its market share.

The unexpected and unexpected collapse in oil prices added a sense of instability created by the coronavirus spread and an apparent hesitation by the United States and European government to respond with fiscal stimulus measures to support the economy. With interest rates already very low, there is perhaps very little room for central monetary policy to lift economies that the virus weighs.

Bond yields were volatile on Monday, falling to record low before the recovery. Bond yields fall when buyers raise prices. The 10-year Treasury yield ended the day at 0.567 percent after touching 0.30 percent and 0.60 percent, a broad range of government bonds suggesting a high degree of uncertainty about the direction of monetary and economic policy. growth.