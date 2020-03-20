The stock closed the worst week since 2008 with a sharp decline in the final half hour of trading, which saw major indices nearly double the day’s drops.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 913.2 points, 4.55 percent. The S&P 500 closed the day with a decrease of 4.34 percent. The Nasdaq Composite decreased 3.79 percent.

Major indices had opened up but declined significantly after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered the state’s workforce to stay home. California had announced similar policies, and Illinois did so shortly after New York.

The Dow has dropped about 35% from its all-time high in February. Friday’s close was the lowest since November 2016.

Stocks have had a wild week. The S&P lost 12 percent Monday, gained 6 percent Tuesday, fell 5.2 percent Wednesday, and rose 0.5 percent on Thursday. Even those closing in on the total disguise the deepest volatility they have seen most days, and stock prices swaying up and down.

Oil prices dropped again on Friday in the wake of declining major states. If you can’t get out of the house, you don’t have to fill the SUV’s gas tank.

Ten of the eleven S&P sectors were down, with expected movie power. Utilities were the worst sector followed by consumer goods and real estate. With limited America in the neighborhoods, few people will buy homes, move to larger apartments, or rent a summer retreat.

The only Dow stocks to increase were Chevon, Travelers and Merck. Walt Disney, 3M and Coca-Cola were the worst performers, which is a bit of a surprise given that the praises of Disney and 3M have been widely praised as potential beneficiaries of America.

Bond yield fell on Friday. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield dropped 24 basis points to 0.855 percent.