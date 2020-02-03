Stocks in China and yuan are slipping as traders return after the virus broke out

Chinese stocks declined and the yuan weakened as traders returned from a long vacation after the corona virus broke out. Support measures by the Chinese government helped contain losses in Asia somewhat, while US futures rose and government bonds slipped.

Shanghai stocks rose nearly 9 percent, while local iron ore and copper futures fell to the daily limit. Shares bottomed in Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney and fluctuated in Hong Kong. Oil and gold declined slightly as the yuan fell above the important $ 7 a dollar level.

The fatal outbreak showed no signs of slowing as the death toll in China reached at least 360.

Monday’s moves are due to the turmoil last week that has pushed global stocks into the worst week since August as growth will slow as the virus spreads.

The People’s Bank of China cut interest rates when it injected cash into the financial system on Monday. This was part of a series of measures to support their financial markets.

“It’s not time to shop again,” said Andrew Harmstone, portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, to Bloomberg TV in Singapore. “We have to see more panic spreading or the virus dissolving,” he said.

“It is far too early to dismiss this outbreak as a brief interruption in the constructive markets,” said Erik Nielsen, chief economist at UniCredit Bank AG in London. “If the outbreak doesn’t go away soon, authorities in China and elsewhere are likely to extend travel bans, people will stay at home, and increasing insecurity will result in consumers delaying consumption and companies putting their investments on hold.”

In Tokyo, the Nikkei benchmark index temporarily hit a new three-month low as investors became increasingly risk averse as fears continued about the effects of coronavirus on the global economy.

The 225-emission Nikkei average initially fell more than 400 points, but later reduced its losses after the Shanghai market recovered from its initial decline on the first trading day after the New Year break. The pessimistic mood prompted the purchase of safer assets like the yen.

Elsewhere, the pound weakened when investors responded to a report that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson could refrain from talking about Britain’s future trade with the European Union. Indian bonds rose after the government failed to announce higher debt sales in Saturday’s budget.

