Stocks rise as the United States considers plans to reopen the economy

Stocks rose Wednesday when Wall Street weighed the level of coronavirus infections in some hot spots around the world against concerns that the pandemic could linger in the summer.

The industrial average of Dow Jones rose 244 points, or 1.08%, to 22,898, the S&P 500 gained 1.04% and the Nasdaq increased by 1.21%.

US equities closed slightly lower on Tuesday, wiping sharp gains from the start of the session. The Dow, which had risen by 937 points, equal to 4%, at the maximum of the session, closed with 26 points, or 0.12%, at 22,653.86. The S&P 500 fell 0.16% and the Nasdaq closed down 0.33%.

Optimism earlier this week for a “flattening of the curve” in terms of global infection rates has started to fade, as doubts have surfaced as to when the United States can reopen its $ 22 trillion economy. The Trump administration has prepared plans to get a country blocked by the pandemic back into action.

The reopening of the U.S. economy would depend on a number of factors, but a wider availability of tests would be a critical component, according to experts.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said President Donald Trump “is working on a date” to accelerate the United States economy.

“We’re not off the hook,” said Nancy Davis, Quadratic Capital’s Chief Investment Officer and portfolio manager for (IVOL) – Get an exchange traded fund. “If it looks like we are out of the woods, it is only because we are like golden curls and have just entered the bears’ cabin.

“Now let’s find out if all the policy measures are too much, too small or right. Depending on how much profits fall, the market may still be expensive. It’s all about when the economy reopens and how quickly it happens. There are disruptions everywhere. in supply chains. It will take time to get it all started again. We restart the economy and when we do, I think things will roar, “added Davis.

European equities declined Wednesday after eurozone finance ministers failed to reach agreement on a plan to help the region’s economies fight the crisis. Another conference call with leaders has been scheduled for Thursday.

The number of confirmed global coronavirus cases has risen to 1,446,242, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, and deaths have increased to 83,424.

The United States has 399,929 coronavirus cases, the most in the world, according to Johns Hopkins CSSE. Deaths in the United States rose to 12,911.

