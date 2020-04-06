Stocks skyrocket with signs of surge; new deaths from coronavirus are slowing

Share prices soared on Monday in hopes of investors seeing coronavirus infection and mortality slowing in parts of the United States and Europe.

New coronavirus infections and deaths are showing signs of slowing in Italy and Spain. Even in New York, the center of the US outbreak, daily fatalities have been reported to be almost flat for two days.

Despite the United States still preparing for the surge in COVID-19 deaths, it was enough to launch higher stocks. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said restrictions should be set to slow the spread.

The S & P 500 Index rose 175 points [7%] to close at 2,664, while Dow surged 1,627 points [nearly 8%] to 22,680. Technology-heavy Nasdaq also increased by more than 7%.

“We continue to be optimistic, and that is probably the best way,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research.

In the economy devastated by coronavirus, business owners and employees suffer from lost income and work

The Federal Reserve has also boosted market sentiment by announcing that banks will purchase loans to small businesses under the federal paycheck protection program.

By purchasing loans, central banks will create incentives for banks to engage in more loans. Otherwise, when a bank takes a loan, by default, the bank usually needs to keep some cash as reserve.

Investors look forward to a slight hope that new infection rates may peak. This will clarify how long the recession will continue and how severe it will be.

What do Americans do because coronavirus disrupts national economy?

Without signs of a virus slowdown, the market would remain canceled due to measures intended to lay off workers and slow the outbreak while the company remained closed I guessed that.

“The virus is unique, not everything,” Frederick said, with a relatively light week, especially in economic reports.

