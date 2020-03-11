Stocks Tank As W.H.O. The Coronavirus Pandemic declares, and Congress resists the stimulus

U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after the coronavirus was recognized by the global health authorities as a pandemic, and economic stimulus plans by the Trump administration had resisted Capitol Hill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1,260 points, up 5 percent. The S&P 500 was down 4.6 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was down 4.4 percent. Russell 2000’s small-headed national guidance index fell 5.2 percent.

Stocks have been having a good time. On Monday, major indices suffered the worst losses since the 2008 global financial crisis, only to recover about half of those losses after President Donald Trump announced a package of economic stimuli. Stocks opened much lower Wednesday and fell even further after the World Health Organization announced that a coronavirus outbreak can be considered a global pandemic.

The Trump administration’s economic stimulus package has been resisting Capitol Hill. Democratic leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, immediately announced their opposition to reducing payroll taxes. On Wednesday, members of President Trump’s own party said they could not support the tax cut measure.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, said no immediate action was required on payroll taxes, but he left open the possibility that it could be approved later. Grassley is the senior Republican on the Senate Finance Committee.

“We’ll see a week, two weeks on the road if we feel we have to do something more dramatic,” Grassley said Wednesday.

Many investors worry that a delay of several weeks may mean that any economic stimulus may be too late to keep the U.S. economy growing. Some economists may think that we are already in a recession.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we look back at the data, it’s decided … the recession began in March,” Alan Blinder, a Federal Reserve vice president, told CNBC’s “Squawk Alley”.