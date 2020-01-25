Stoke 2-0 Swansea – Up Newsinfo

% MINIFYHTMLfa54345edf2da57016065ae2c940e19b11%

Report and highlights of the Sky Bet Championship crash at bet365 Stadium

02:03

Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke and Swansea.

Sam Clucas returned to pursue his former club when Stoke relieved his relegation concerns with a 2-0 win against Swansea.

The former Swans player crashed home with a beauty in 55 minutes when the Potters were seven points away from the throwing zone.

James McClean concluded the points at the time of detention after using a careless defense.

Stoke had enjoyed the best of the first half after a slow start, with Clucas, Joe Allen and McClean, all with options.

Sam Clucas celebrates Stoke’s first game

And they continued where they had stayed after the break to win a deserved win.

De Welsh started brighter, with Jack Butland having to make an excellent save with one hand to prevent Conor Gallagher’s ninth shot.

Marc Guehi could not find the target after he reached the end of the corner of Bersant Celina and Freddie Woodman saved with one hand to avoid Allen’s powerful momentum as the Potter grew up in the game.

Woodman avoided a weak shot from Sam with his legs in 33 minutes and Clucas headed a few seconds later after Tommy Smith’s crotch fell just behind him.

McClean did not succeed in stabbing a clear Clucas just after the break, but the pressure was finally worth it when Clucas made a low effort from outside the area beyond Woodman.

Grimes hit the bar a free kick while the swans were looking for a quick response.

Stoke also had chances when Vokes looked at Ince’s corner of Ince a long distance from the goal, before sub Lee Gregory flew from an unmarked position after an excellent counterattack.

But Allen threw a short volley before McClean made the game safe and stole Guehi’s ball before breaking the keeper’s legs.

