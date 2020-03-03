[stoke-newington-stabbing-are-living:-gentleman-rushed-to-medical-center-soon-after-law-enforcement-identified-as-to-stabbing-on-superior-road]

The Met Law enforcement have confirmed that a man has been stabbed in Stoke Newington .

The man, aged in his 40s, was rushed to hospital and his issue is mysterious.

Law enforcement had been termed at seven.59am on Tuesday, March three, immediately after the victim was identified with a stab harm in Stoke Newington Substantial Avenue.

London Ambulance Assistance also attended the scene.

Law enforcement are working to establish how the victim sustained his injuries.

No arrests have been designed and a criminal offense scene is in area.

Stoke Newington Significant Avenue – officially designated the A10 – is the most important searching avenue in the location managing from Dalston Kingsland to Stoke Newington Overground stations.

