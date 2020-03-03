[stoke-newington-stabbing-are-living:-person-rushed-to-clinic-immediately-after-police-known-as-to-stabbing-on-large-road]

The Met Law enforcement have verified that a male has been stabbed in Stoke Newington .

The male, aged in his 40s, was rushed to medical center and his condition is mysterious.

Police had been termed at 7.59am on Tuesday, March 3, immediately after the target was located with a stab personal injury in Stoke Newington Large Avenue.

London Ambulance Support also attended the scene.

Police are working to build how the sufferer sustained his personal injury.

No arrests have been designed and a crime scene is in place.

Stoke Newington Large Street – formally selected the A10 – is the most important searching street in the spot functioning from Dalston Kingsland to Stoke Newington Overground stations.

Initial photos from the scene have been posted in the blog site below and exhibit a pool of blood on the flooring.

WARNING: Some readers may find this distressing.

