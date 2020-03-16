Stoking flames of stress won’t support defeat coronavirus

No, President Trump did not have the coronavirus with him when he returned from his whirlwind go to to India late February.

But you may consider so, given the way panicked Democrats and their media allies sought to blame him for the spread of the virus in the United States.

You may well have considered for a minute that Dr. Nancy Pelosi and Dr. Chuck Schumer realized what they have been talking about when they attacked Trump for incompetence in dealing with the national health and fitness crisis.

But then you understood that the two had been not well being care specialists, but politicians, like Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, and have been so employed to attacking Trump that it did not issue what they had been attacking him for — corruption, collusion, corona, no matter what.

If Trump right now reaffirmed his determination to planting a trillion trees to help stave off climate change, the Democrats and their media stooges would accuse him of planting a trillion landmines.

No issue what the president does to overcome the unfold of the virus — and he has carried out a great deal — there is no profitable for him with the lefties of the push and politics.

The real truth of the make any difference is that the reckless media — television and newspapers — has panicked and harmed a lot more individuals across the county than has the distribute of the coronavirus.

Listening to the senseless tv speaking heads 1 would imagine that we were being at war and that folks were dying in the streets

It is not only the media that is to blame, it is the politicians and even some medical doctors.

How does it do anyone any very good when the president of the Massachusetts Basic Medical center, commenting on the lack of professional medical provides, compares the predicament to war?

“Our provides are lower,” Dr. Peter Slavin reported on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday. “We would not want to ship solders into war devoid of helmets and armor. We don’t want to do the same with our health treatment employees.”

Very well, whose fault is that?

Gov. Charlie Baker appears to be on the same wave-duration. He not only has declared a condition of crisis, but like a very good commander in main he established a coronavirus command heart headed by Marylou Sudders, his secretary of wellness and human services.

Properly, if this is a war, it undoubtedly is a strange a single mainly because somewhat handful of persons are staying killed, at the very least close to in this article.

When the amount (as of this writing) of verified and presumptive coronavirus infection cases in Massachusetts stands at 164, the vast majority of them linked to people who attended the Biogen meeting at the now-shuttered Marriott Extensive Wharf Resort past month.

This is not to in any way belittle the dilemma or the potential risks of the problem. Coronavirus is a new and lethal virus, significantly harmful to susceptible more mature folks. It has spread close to the planet from its origins in Wuhan, the major city in China’s Hubei province.

It has now taken some 71 lives in the U.S., shut the place down and disrupted the lives of tens of millions of Us residents.

It is great that the governor is keeping virtually each day press briefings to deal with the circumstance and give the community with updates.

At the identical time, though, it also behooves the governor to aid put things in perspective.

It would be refreshing, and truthful as properly, if he and the brainless persons who breathlessly convey you the terrifying tv night news, did one thing to simplicity the worry they have been spreading over the virus. And that is to inform the comprehensive story.

They could start out by reporting that in Massachusetts, a condition of virtually 7 million people today, no one to date has died from the coronavirus. No one.

It is vital to report on the seriousness of the coronavirus distribute, and what you can do to protect against it, and what the authorities can do to assistance.

But it is also significant to end the worry. This is not the Japanese bombing Pearl Harbor, or the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

If I were the governor or a tv information director, I would without a doubt day-to-day report how several far more individuals had been contaminated. But initially I would report that no one particular in Massachusetts (as of this creating) died from the coronavirus nowadays, or yesterday, or the day ahead of that.

That aids place matters in perspective.