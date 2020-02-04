“Stolen Car” caught in Perth after driving into a servo next to the police station

A group of people in an allegedly stolen car got into unexpected trouble after driving up to a servo next to a police station.

Security camera footage shows the group in front of the white Audi A6 at the United gas station in Northbridge, Perth.

They moved in at 11pm overnight.

The man who was said to be behind the wheel tried to escape the police and triggered a kick game.

With nowhere to go, he fled on foot, but was blocked by officers.

A 29-year-old man was arrested and later charged.

The car was reportedly stolen from a house in Ocean Reef last Friday.

Owner Conor Lagan is a passenger and said he slept when his work car was stolen.

He said he now had $ 10,000 in damages and loss of income out of his own pocket.

“Driving up to the police station to get fuel and cigarettes was probably not a good idea,” said Lagan.

“Fortunately, it looks like we got it back, albeit a little dented.”

Three other people fled the scene, the police had to make further arrests.