[stolen-hearse-carrying-coffin-recovered-following-freeway-chase]

It has all the hallmarks of an only-in-Los Angeles criminal offense: A thief stole a hearse — with a system inside — that went on a wild journey, ending with a chase and a crash on a active freeway.

Authorities say they uncovered the physique undisturbed inside of a coffin Thursday early morning and took a male into custody after the crash, which shut the 110 Freeway through the morning commute. The person’s identification was not quickly introduced.

The crime commenced Wednesday night, when the thief stole the black Lincoln Navigator from outdoors St Anthony Greek Orthodox Church in East Pasadena. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Section pleaded with the thief on social media to return the human body in a article that was greatly shared on line.

“Out of all the bad choices you have designed, at the very least make a person great a single & provide back again the deceased particular person & casket inside of the Navigator,” it tweeted.

Regional media have documented that the physique remained in the automobile even though a mortuary attendant introduced a diverse overall body into the church and that is when the SUV was stolen.

On Thursday early morning, a witness reported viewing the SUV and was next it. Los Angeles law enforcement officers pursued the hearse on community streets and on to the freeway right up until it crashed all over seven.45am. At minimum a single officer was concerned in the crash, although Los Angeles law enforcement did not instantly have particulars about it.

No one was severely injured, law enforcement mentioned.

Video clip footage from information helicopters confirmed that it has large entrance-finish damage. It was not promptly clear if the particular person in custody was the same human being who had stolen the hearse.

The Sheriff’s Office did not establish the mortuary.

– AP