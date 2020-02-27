stolen-hearse-found-soon-after-pursuit-on-a-hundred-and-ten-freeway-in-la

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A hearse stolen from outside the house of a church was found following it crashed in a pursuit on a Southern California freeway Thursday early morning.

A pursuit began all over 7: 35 a.m. after an individual termed police reporting they saw the stolen auto. The chase ended about 15 minutes afterwards, according to the Los Angeles Police Division.

The car could be noticed destroyed on the 110 Freeway close to Vernon Avenue just after the pursuit.

Police mentioned a overall body was found inside the auto right after the pursuit ended.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies began hunting for the hearse after it was stolen from outside the house St. Anthony’s Church on Rosemead Boulevard just right after 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

To the suspect(s) driving close to in a Black Lincoln Navigator stolen from the 700 blk of Rosemead Bl just after 8PM currently in uninc #Pasadena: Out of all the undesirable choices you have produced, at least make a person fantastic a person & carry back the deceased man or woman & casket within the Navigator. pic.twitter.com/Dvo7u94zL1 — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 27, 2020

Authorities claimed the hearse was stolen exterior of a church in Pasadena on Wednesday.

St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church was holding a prayer services called a Trisagion Wednesday night, normally held the night time ahead of a funeral in the Greek Orthodox custom. A funeral was scheduled for the morning.

Officers, however, say the woman’s system that was stolen was not associated with the company, but was in a mortuary motor vehicle that transpired to be stopping by the church at the very same time. The mortuary attendant was bringing a body inside the church, while a different was in the auto that was still left parked outside.

Creating: This story will be updated as extra information gets to be offered.